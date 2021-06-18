The NSAA Ski Jumping, and Nordic Combined program is the second largest program inthe country and is bringing local jumpers to the podiums at national competitions.Come on out to the Karl Eid Ski Jumping facility by Hilltop to watch ski jumpers fly during the Summer Solstice. We encourage everyone to bring lawn chairs, snacks, and checkout our silent auction items!
Schedule
1-3pm Jumper Warm Up
3-6pm Ski Jumping Competition
6pm Raffle Prize Drawing
8pm Live Auction Closes
8pm-1am Ski Jumping
Fundraising goal:
This is the NSAA ski jumping club’s annual summer fundraiser, with the goal being to raise $10,000 to help cover expenses for a new Winch Cat which will allow us to groom all 3 landing hills.
Fundraising Opportunities:
There will be a raffle prize drawing at 6pm. There are only 10 tickets left! Tickets are $10 with only 200 being sold. There will be a live auction on site that closes at 8:00 pm. Jumpers will also be a lemonade stand throughout the day.
COVID-19 Precautions: The event is all outdoors! Spectators will be directed to find socially distant spots in the lawn.