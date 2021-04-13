The American Heart Association, the world’s leading voluntary health organization dedicated to building healthier lives, free of heart diseases and stroke, is hosting the 43rd annual Alaska Heart Run & Walk Digital Experience on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Since the inception of the event, considerable progress has been made in our understanding of the No. 1 killer in the United States, cardiovascular disease. Each participant and each donation has helped to transform health statistics into lives saved, but there is more work to be done.
This year the digital experience has been reimagined to include interactive online opportunities for registrants to enjoy, including the Alaska Heart Run & WalkRunner Wednesday sessions. Held each Wednesday at 12 noon leading into the event on the American Heart Association’s Alaska Facebook page, Runner Wednesday’s will present topics of interest to local runners to help them prepare for event day.
The Runner Wednesday schedule includes:
- Wed. April 14 – Yoga Moves for Runners hosted by Megan Meister, Yoga Instructor, RYT 200
- Wed. April 21 – Your Running Questions Answered + Route Tips hosted by Michelle Baxter, run coach and blogger
The event day experience has also been expanded to include a Drive-Thru Rally where registrants can celebrate their success by picking up Alaska Heart Run & Walk finish materials. The full race day schedule is:
- 9:30 a.m. – registrants will visit the American Heart Association’s Alaska Facebook page for the Alaska Heart Run & Walk online warm up.
- 9:45 a.m. – registrants will get their hearts pumping at home or in their neighborhood in their favorite and safe way. Whether participants choose to take a run, go for a walk or be active at home, their chosen method of physical activity will contribute to a healthier heart.
- 11:00 a.m. – Alaska Heart Run & Walk Drive-Thru Rally. Registered participants will be invited to pick up their finish medals, race bib and swag bag at a Drive-Thru Rally held at the University Center, 3901 Old Seward Hwy #130, Anchorage, AK 99503.
- Cars must adhere to the strict 5 mph speed limit and follow the instructions of the rally staff.
- Participants must remain in their cars and be wearing a mask when interacting with rally staff.
- Drive thru rally closes at 1:00 p.m.
Registration for the 2021 Alaska Heart Run & Walk is $35 at AlaskaHeartRun.org. Youth under 18 years of age are free to register. Participants who raise $100 or more for the American Heart Association will receive the 2021 commemorative Alaska Heart Run & Walk t-shirt.
“The American Heart Association has carved a place in the history of health by saying yes to progressing lifesaving science,” said Robert Craig III, chief executive officer of Alaska Heart & Vascular Institute and president of the Alaska Heart Run & Walk Board. “The Alaska Heart Run & Walk is still focused on its initial assignment, funding groundbreaking research through the passion of movement to change lives. I am honored to serve and play a role in the promise of a better future for Alaskans.”
Each time someone laces up their shoes or forms a team to participate in the Alaska Heart Run & Walk, they are instrumental in innovative breakthroughs. Race fees and every donation helps to create new technologies such as the artificial heart valve, cholesterol drugs, stents and the mechanical heart pump which help extend the life of patients.