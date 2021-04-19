thread is pleased to present the following recipients of the 2021 thread Awards, announced at a virtual ceremony held on Facebook Live earlier this evening:
Quality Improvement Program of the Year Award
• Irma’s Child Care in Anchorage
• Discovery Preschool in Juneau
Cindy Harrington Heart & Mind Award
• Lupita Alvarez (Montessori Borealis Children's House in Juneau)
Quality Improvement Program of the Year Award
Through this award, thread is recognizing both Irma’s Child Care and Discovery Preschool for their commitment to continuous quality improvement through Learn & Grow, Alaska’s Quality Improvement and Recognition System.
After Administrator Irma Coronado completed an Environment Rating Scale assessment, a thread Professional Development Specialist worked with Irma’s Child Care, pre-COVID, to organize, categorize and rearrange her family home learning environment. As a result, this program has moved from Learn & Grow Level 1 to Level 2 in the past year improving the quality of her program in a pandemic! Learn more.
Administrator Rosemary Williams took over as the owner/administrator of Discovery Preschool in December 2019, just months before the pandemic outbreak. As a Learn & Grow Level 2 program, Williams knows the importance of supporting her staff – at all times -- in order to provide continuity of care to the children in her program. Learn more.
Cindy Harrington Heart & Mind Award
Lupita Alvarez of Montessori Borealis Children’s House in Juneau is the seventh recipient of the annual Cindy Harrington Heart & Mind Award. This award highlights an individual currently employed in the field of early care and education that exhibits strength of character, commitment to excellence, professional determination, and has an impassioned spirit. Learn more.
There were more than 25 nominees for this award in 2021. See the nominees.
thread is proud to recognize Irma’s Child Care, Discovery Preschool and Lupita Alvarez for their accomplishments as thread continues to promote access to quality early care and learning, and the professionalism of early educators in the state of Alaska. Learning doesn’t start at kindergarten, it begins at birth. That is why programs that provide high-quality early care and learning services play such an important role in the growth and development of young children.