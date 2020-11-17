Greater Anchorage, Inc (GAI) and the Alaskan Sled Dog and Racing Association (ASDRA) regretfully announce that the 2021 Anchorage Fur Rendezvous Open World Championship Sled Dog Race is cancelled.
Both organizations place the greatest priority on community health and recognize that the requirements for the race itself and the large crowds of spectators that gather downtown for the start and finish of this amazing race is too risky during the Covid 19 pandemic.
We hope to welcome competitors and spectators from around the world again in 2022 for another showdown of the fastest dogs in the world.