DHSS today announced 137 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 130 were residents in: Anchorage (41), Bethel Census Area (16), Fairbanks (12), Kusilvak Census Area (9), Bethel (8), Wasilla (6), Unalaska (4), Valdez-Cordova Census Area/Copper River (4), Douglas (3), Eagle River (2), Juneau (2), Kodiak (2), North Pole (2), Northwest Arctic Borough (2), Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (2), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (2) and one each in Chugiak, Homer, Ketchikan, Kodiak Island Borough, Kotzebue, Mat-Su Borough, Nikiski, Nome, Palmer, Seward, Sitka, Soldotna and Wrangell.
Seven new nonresident cases were identified yesterday in:
Aleutians East Borough: one in seafood industry
Anchorage: one with purpose under investigation
Unalaska: two with purposes under investigation
Locations under investigation: three with purposes under investigation
Two resident cases were subtracted from the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 52,598 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,753.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 21.53 cases per 100,000. Most regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. One region is at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission and two regions are at low alert with minimal transmission.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
YK-Delta Region: 131.94 cases per 100,000
Southwest Region: 25.46 cases per 100,000
Matanuska-Susitna Region: 21.61 cases per 100,000
Northwest Region: 21.35 cases per 100,000
Other Interior Region: 19.5 cases per 100,000
Anchorage Municipality: 18.6 cases per 100,000
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 16.83 cases per 100,000
Juneau City and Borough: 13.85 cases per 100,000
Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 8.93 cases per 100,000
Low (0-4.8 cases/100,000)
Other Southeast Region - Northern: 4.54 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Southern: 4.3 cases per 100,000
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 130 Alaska residents, 66 are male, 60 are female and four are unknown. 17 are under the age of 10; 19 are aged 10-19; 33 are aged 20-29; 19 are aged 30-39; 10 are aged 40-49; 16 are aged 50-59; 10 are aged 60-69 and six are aged 70-79.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,179 hospitalizations and 260 deaths, with no new hospitalization or deaths reported yesterday.
There are currently 38 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and four additional patients who are considered persona under investigation (PUI) for a total of 42 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Nine of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 4%.
TESTING – A total of 1,500,325 tests have been conducted, with 31,118 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.39%.
VACCINATIONS – Reported to date, there have been 90,777 dose #1 and 24,495 dose #2 COVID-19 vaccinations given for a total of 115,273 doses administered in Alaska. For more information, visit the Vaccine Monitoring Dashboard.
TAKE ACTION – Vaccines are being distributed throughout Alaska but we all still need to maintain our COVID-19 protective measures to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy: coronavirus.dhss.alaska.gov