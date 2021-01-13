Absence Makes the Heart Grow Fonder? 1 in 3 Alaskans admit they’ve missed bars more than gyms since the start of the pandemic, reveals survey.
- 1 in 3 have spent more time drinking than working out at home during the pandemic.
- Over a quarter of drinkers say they have missed their bartender during lockdown.
- Infographic included.
With the closure of many public spaces since the beginning of the pandemic, including gyms, many were left with limited ways in which to relieve stress within the confines of home. Indulging in drinking, cooking and baking may have become a means of reward during lockdown, perhaps replacing healthier lifestyle habits such as visits to the gym, group workout classes or weekend hikes with friends. But have Alaskans missed these active get-togethers or is it easier to continue sipping away their stress?
American Addiction Centers, a leading provider of addiction treatment rehabilitation resources, conducted a survey (3,000; aged 21+), which found that, on average, one in three Alaskans said they've missed drinking at their local bar more than going to the gym since the start of the pandemic (33% vs 67%). In fact, more than a quarter (28%) even admit they missed their local bartender while bars were closed, and almost 1 in 5 respondents admit they know their bartender on a first-name basis!
Broken down across the country, those in Delaware seem to have missed their regular visits to the bar the most with an overwhelming (83%) agreeing.
When you’re forced to remain indoors for safety for a prolonged period of time as many of us did during lockdown, it can be easy to lose daily motivation for everyday tasks, such as cleaning and working out. Even small amounts of exercise can help alleviate feelings of stress and anxiety, yet for some it may be easier and quicker to simply reach for a drink when they’re not feeling great. In fact, more than 1 in 3 (37%) respondents admit they have spent more time drinking alcohol at home during the pandemic than doing exercise/at-home workouts.
Research has found that people tend to drink more during times of psychological and economic stress; both of which are factors that have been brought on by the pandemic. The survey found that more than half (59%) of respondents say they spent more money on liquor in 2020 than they did on exercise equipment/at-home workouts.