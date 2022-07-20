Purchase Access

Shortly after I wrote my last piece on Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson, he took a victory lap for his first year in office. Everything’s great because of me, was the gist of it, and if not, then it’s the fault of the Anchorage Assembly and the media. On the issue of homelessness, he wrote, “This administration has done more in regards to helping solve homelessness in the history of the municipality.” How dare the press, the Anchorage Daily News and the Anchorage Assembly dare suggest that the Bronson administration doesn’t care about people experiencing homelessness?

That night, his administration no-showed a community council meeting where community leaders were hoping to get more information on Centennial Campground—a car camping site at the edge of town adjacent to what a wildlife expert called a “bear factory” where the Bronson administration had bussed people following the closure of the Sullivan Arena shelter at the end of June—and its future.



