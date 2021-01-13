Update on 1/13/21:
This collision has been classified as a homicide.
On January 12, 2021, Anchorage Police Detectives obtained a felony arrest warrant for Brian McGee for the charge of Murder II. McGee was subsequently served with that warrant at the Anchorage Jail where he was already incarcerated.
Update on 1/4/21 @ 11:20 AM:
The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Chase M. Bowerson. Next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed.
Update 1/3/21 12:30 PM:
On 1/2/21 at around 8:40 AM, APD Dispatch received a report of a potentially deceased pedestrian on the Glenn Highway near the Hiland exit.
The preliminary investigation has found that an adult male was traveling on the Glenn Highway in the early morning of 1/2/21 and struck a pedestrian with his vehicle. The male suspect fled the scene, failing to stop and render aid. The adult male pedestrian died as a result of his injuries. The victim's identity will be released pending next-of-kin procedures.
The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Brian McGee. He has been charged with Failure to Render Aid. The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be forthcoming.
APD Case: 21-148
Update:
All lanes are open.
Update 1/2/21 2:18PM:
Investigators are still processing the scene and road closures are still in effect until further notice. Please use alternative routes. There is no active public safety threat at this time.
Update:
Southbound lanes of the Glenn are still closed. The westbound lane of the overpass at S. ER exit are also closed. Traffic can still go eastbound over the bridge to ER Road. The frontage road is closed as well.
Update:
Traffic Alert: Glenn Hwy/S. ER exit; southbound lanes completely closed at S. ER exit.
Original:
Southbound, far left two lanes of the Glenn Hwy prior to the Hiland exit will be closed while officers conduct a death investigation.