At approximately 11:41 a.m., the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center (RCC) was notified of a plane crash near Chitina, AK in Wrangell-St Elias National Park after an Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) was activated belonging to a Cessna 185. It is believed that two people were on board the plane at the time of the crash. The Alaska Air National Guard responded to the remote crash site and located the aircraft and found no survivors. The crash site was located approximately 13 miles Northeast of Chitina, in a wooded area on a gradual slope. The Alaska State Troopers and the National Park Service are working together to access the crash site for body recovery.
Plane Crashes Near Chitina, AK in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park
- Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve News Release
