Mayor Dave Bronson issued the following statement in response to tonight’s Anchorage Assembly meeting.
“While my critics spend more time about how I won’t institute big government mandates, they ignore the fact that my administration has increased COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, and stood up two monoclonal antibody treatment sites. My administration has been clear since the beginning that we will not mandate masks or vaccines. If someone wants to wear a mask or get a vaccination that’s their personal choice. But we will not violate the privacy and independent healthcare decisions of our citizens in the process. The personal choice to wear a mask or vaccinate is up to the individual person. We are committed to giving access to Anchorage residents with all the resources and information they need to make informed personal decisions for themselves and their families.”