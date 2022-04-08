Anchorage, AK – Today, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson announced completion of the 1st quarter budget revision process for the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget. The revised budget added $5.5 million for the Anchorage Police Department and Anchorage Fire Department to fully fund their operations. The revised budget is $5.8 million under the tax cap and relies on $4.6 million less in property taxes compared to the Fiscal Year 2021 Budget. The mill rate overall goes down 1.34 mills. This lower mill rate translates into $134 savings per $100,000 of assessed value, or $563.00 on an average priced home of $420,000.
“My budget reduces the property tax burden on homeowners, respects the Charter by staying under the tax cap, and prioritizes public safety for the citizens of Anchorage,” said Mayor Dave Bronson. “We are making government leaner, more efficient, and accountable to the people, while keeping our city safe. With record inflation eating away the earnings of our friends and neighbors, I am committed to keeping government spending and property taxes in-check.”
“We appreciate the Mayor’s commitment to funding public safety,” said Police Chief Michael Kerle.
“I am grateful to Mayor Bronson for his continued support for public safety. We are very pleased that this budget amendment will enable us to fully staff our ambulances and fire equipment 24 hours per day, seven days per week,” said Fire Chief Doug Schrage. I’m especially grateful to our first responders that have continued to provide the top notch, expert level care that our taxpayers have come to expect from the Anchorage Fire Department.”
The revised FY 2022 budget will be sent to the Anchorage Assembly today for approval. The Assembly must approve the budget by May 1, for mill rates to be set and determine the total amount of property taxes to be collected in 2022.