Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) today voted to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve as the next Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, filling the vacancy that will be created when Justice Stephen Breyer retires at the end of the current term. The nomination was confirmed by a bipartisan vote of 53-47.
“I give my constitutional ‘advice and consent’ responsibility’ to consider Supreme Court nominees the tremendous weight it deserves. In all my reviews of Supreme Court nominees, I look at their qualifications, independence, lack of bias, integrity, and temperament. Judge Jackson met the incredibly high bar I set for service on the highest court of the land.
“In addition to reviewing her record, I had the opportunity to speak with Judge Jackson on two occasions, to learn more about her background, jurisprudence, and discuss issues important to Alaskans. Her qualifications and her record demonstrate her knowledge and respect for the Constitution. I congratulate her on this achievement and celebrate her historic confirmation with Americans.
“One thing that Judge Jackson’s confirmation hearings made clear is that Congress needs to revisit the PROTECT Act to address the heinous crimes of child abuse, including child pornography. It is the responsibility of Congress to provide updated direction to the U.S. Sentencing Commission and that review is underway.”