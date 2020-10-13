The Anchorage Press has learned that Mayor Ethan Berkowitz has stepped down as Mayor of Anchorage, effective Oct. 23. The announcement came at Tuesday's regular Assembly meeting. Berkowitz was not present, but a letter was read by the Mayor's Chief of Staff Jason Bockenstedt, which read:
"It is is with profound sadness and humility that I resign as Mayor of the Municipality of Anchorage. My resignation results from unacceptable personal conduct that has compromised my ability to perform my duties with the focus and trust that is required. I know my conduct has done great injury to my family, my staff, to Municipal employees, and to the people of our community, and for that, I am deeply sorry. To make this transition as smooth as possible, my resignation will be effective Friday, October 23 at 6:00 p.m."
On Monday, Berkowitz submitted a press release apologizing for having an 'inappropriate messaging relationship' with local TV news anchor Maria Athens. The Assembly followed minutes later with a rebuke of the mayor's behavior.
Felix Rivera, Assembly Chair, will replace him at that point, according to municipal succession rules.
Berkowitz was set to term out after the election in April 2021.