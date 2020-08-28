Bars, Restaurants to reopen to 50% capacity Monday.

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz announced plans to implement Emergency Order 14, Version 2, beginning Monday. Click HERE to read the full order.
This announcement follows the "four-week reset" of EO-15, which is set to expire on Sunday.
Under EO-14v2, businesses previously ordered closed will be allowed to resume indoor services at 50% of each building’s capacity with table service only; no standing or bar top seating. They'll also be required to comply with contact tracing by maintaining visitor logs for the next 30 days.
While loosening current restrictions, EO-14v2 stresses the prioritization of outdoor and takeout, delivery, and curbside services.
The Muni says that under EO-15, Anchorage did see a 14-day average decrease of 21 new cases per 100,000 residents per day -- down to about 12.5. The Muni will remain in the “Red” zone until that number drops to below 10 new cases per 100,000 residents per day.