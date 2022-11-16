A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, flies over the Indo-Pacific theater during a Bomber Task Force mission, Nov. 9, 2022. The U.S. Air Force is committed to upholding a rules-based, free and open Indo-Pacific that respects every nation and ensures the peaceful resolution of disputes free from coercion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Yosselin Campos)
U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, and four U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt IIs from the 23rd Wing, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, fly in a joint formation during a Bomber Task Force mission over the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 9, 2022. BTF missions provide an opportunity to train alongside Allies and partners to demonstrate interoperability and bolster the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone)
Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, and four U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt IIs from the 23rd Wing, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, fly in a joint formation during a Bomber Task Force mission over the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 9, 2022. BTF missions enhance readiness, to include joint and multilateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone)
A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, flies over the Indo-Pacific theater during a Bomber Task Force mission, Nov. 9, 2022. The U.S. Air Force is committed to upholding a rules-based, free and open Indo-Pacific that respects every nation and ensures the peaceful resolution of disputes free from coercion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Yosselin Campos)
Senior Airman Yosselin Campos
U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, and four U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt IIs from the 23rd Wing, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, fly in a joint formation during a Bomber Task Force mission over the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 9, 2022. BTF missions provide an opportunity to train alongside Allies and partners to demonstrate interoperability and bolster the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone)
Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, and four U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt IIs from the 23rd Wing, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, fly in a joint formation during a Bomber Task Force mission over the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 9, 2022. BTF missions enhance readiness, to include joint and multilateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone)