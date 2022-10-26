ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Guam — U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers landed at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 18.

This is the second time Andersen welcomed the Lancers for a Bomber Task Force mission this year, demonstrating the bomber’s ability to rapidly deploy anywhere, anytime, and provide lethal precision global strike options for combatant commanders.



Tags

Load comments