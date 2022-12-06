221206-D-TT977-0035

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III participates in a joint press availability the State Department with Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Richard Marles, and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong following the 2022 Australia-U.S. Ministerial Consultations. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

A discussion between the U.S. secretaries of defense and state and their Australian counterparts ended with a commitment to deepened defense cooperation.

“The bonds between our democracies and our peoples have been forged by shared sacrifice, shared values and shared history,” said Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, who spoke today at the conclusion of 32nd annual Australia-U.S. Ministerial Consultations. “As we look to the future, those bonds are stronger than they’ve ever been. That was clear throughout the outstanding discussions that we had today.”



