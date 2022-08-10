Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK




Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III reaffirmed the United States’ “ironclad” commitment to defend NATO allies and told Latvian officials that U.S. troops will continue a robust presence in their country.

The secretary met with Latvian President Egils Levits, Prime Minister Arturs Krisjanis Karins and Defense Minister Artis Pabriks in the Latvian capital of Riga. The officials discussed the NATO effort to deter President Vladimir Putin from threatening NATO allies, continuing support to Ukraine as it counters the Russian invasion, and bilateral U.S.-Latvian relations.



Tags

Load comments