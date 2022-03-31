World Premiere at Cyrano’s! NO MORE HARVEYS follows the migration of females – both human and animal – against a backdrop of climate change. It’s a world in flux where women emerge not as victims but as survivors. Whether hurricanes or Hollywood producers, “Harveys are fed and fatten by money and power and prey on vulnerable people. Especially women.” Or so says the woman in NO MORE HARVEYS who has “migrated” from her abusive husband, also named Harvey. On her way to Alaska to reunite with two of her friends, she looks to the evolutionary path of whales to try to sort herself out and see a way forward.
This one-woman play, starring Danielle Rabinovitch, is inclusive and representative of the many people who live in Alaska, sparking conversations about social and environmental disruptions, and giving voice to women on the frontline of climate change. Playwright Bilodeau offers this 3rd play of her Arctic Climate Change series (her first play the Canadian SILA was at Cyrano’s in 2016) with the American installment and world premiere, at Cyrano’s Theatre.
PERFORMANCE INFORMATION:
Opening Performance: Friday, April 1, 2022
Rest of Performances: April 2 — 17, 2022. Thursdays — Saturdays at 7pm and Sundays at 3pm.
Location: All shows are located at 3800 Debarr Road.
Tickets are $30 or $27 for seniors/students/military and are available at CenterTix by calling 263-ARTS or online at www.cyranos.org.