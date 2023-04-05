UAA Dance in Concert Retrospective 2023 performs from the atrium to other galleries located museum-wide for First Friday, April 7. This annual and final event produced by the UAA Dance Program, Department of Theatre and Dance, will present new choreographies and repertory work, one livestream dance event, and the premiere of six dance films. Featured will be current dance students, dance program alumni, and guest artists - both dancers and musicians - returning to Alaska to honor the dance program for its vital presence in Anchorage for more than 48 years. Also featured will be community dancers from Momentum Dance Collective, Sunlight Collaboration, and the UAA Indigenous Performing Arts Class under the direction of
Dr. Maria Shaa Tláa Williams. The evening will kick off at 6:15 p.m. and repeat from the beginning at 7:35 p.m. Anchoring each hour and fifteen performance will be a twenty-minute set of live jazz music and dance in the atrium with returning guest artist Katherine Kramer, UAA Dance Program alumna Katya Kuznetsova, Momentum Artistic Director Becky Kendall, UAA Professor Jill Flanders Crosby, and returning guest artist musicians Ray Booker and Stephanie Haskins on bass and piano respectively. Former UAA Music Department faculty member Karen Strid-Chadwick will also perform.