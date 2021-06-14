THE SUMERIANS
By C. Leonard Woolley
W. W. Norton
For those who believe we live in an age where celebrity matters more than education, talent, or brains, you are in error. Humans have always lived in that fantasy. For antiquarian proof, look at how we view the Egyptians. Our perception of that era is of fabulously rich pharaohs – and that's it. What middle class, eh? Well, the reason we have this view of the Egyptians is because of Napoleon. In 1798, when he invaded Egypt, he brought along several hundred scholars to study ancient Egypt. What we know today is courtesy of those scholars.
The real loser in this focus on Egypt has been the Sumerians and it is safe to say over the next decade, the historical focus is going to shift. Why? Because Napoleon’s scholars concentrated on the stories the pharaoh told of themselves via wall art. To us, that is Egyptian history. But what we have of the Sumerians are their clay tablets. These tablets are the nuts and bolts of daily life – now, hold onto your intellectual belt – of the middle class. Yes, there has always been a middle class and it has always been larger than most students realize. To ‘have’ and ‘run’ a civilization you need priests and judges, sergeants and lieutenants, scribes, brewers, bakers, architects, engineers, and repair personnel. If you want a complete list, pull up Angie’s list and remove electricity. The Sumerian tablets are the court cases, tax records and laws the middle class had tofollow. (Yes, the rich have always managed to evade statutes.) Under Sumerian law, women were equal to men in the household and the marketplace, interest on loans was regulated, religions were innumerable, and they developed a 60-Base numerical system we still use as a basis for our clocks.
History is not the story of the past; it is the study of the future. If you want to know what is going to happen, see what has happened. Sumer lasted from 4500 BCE to 1900 BCE and, interestingly began a long, slow decline because of environmental conditions. Their fields were poorly irrigated and over the years there was an increase in salt in the soil. This reduced the size of the crop and thus the population. Humm, environmental factors affecting the economy and livelihood of an empire. Where have I heard that before?