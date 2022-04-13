By Joe Slowinski
Reena Calm drives a tricked-out Prius and is the only female comedian who lives on the road as a full-time comedian. Unfortunately, when I first talked to her, she had been in a car accident. “As a road comic, that’s been kind of a major ordeal to sort through,” shares Calm. Luckily, the self-proclaimed pun-slinger is back on the grind and will grace the Koot’s stage this Saturday.
”I have a gift--mental disorder--for puns. I love smart comedy and that perfect zone where smart meets silly or absurd. And obviously, I love wordplay,” she explains.
What should we expect from her pun-laden set? Well, according to her website, her comedy is “autobiographical, silly, and charmingly inappropriate, pulling from a lifetime of questionable choices.” Talking to Calm, it’s clear that her website isn’t just paying lip service to her talent.
Raised in the suburbs of Boston, Calm was mentored through the TV by the cast of Saturday Night Live and the Marx Brothers. Unsurprisingly, her comedic idols include Gilda Radner, Conan O’Brien, the cast of Strangers with Candy, Robin Williams, and Sarah Silverman.
”I was obsessed with comedy and every way, I started doing improv and sketch and then finally started stand up 6 years later,” says the comic who moved to Chicago at 21.
Like many artists, musicians, and comedians, the pandemic shut down her livelihood in 2020. “I had no place of my own or family home, and I had to figure out where I could stay to get through it all,” says Calm. “I had devoted my life to comedy to the point where I didn’t have any other kind of stability. So, there was more stress than relaxation for me.”
Like the rest of us, Calm relied on friends to survive. Though challenging, the break from performing eventually panned out with the creation of new material. “I definitely evolved throughout the last couple of years, personally and artistically.”
”I will say that the people I met from doing comedy are the ones who took the best care of me and helped me the most to keep going,” says Calm. “I was able to generate a bunch of new material doing those horrible zoom shows, and I’m extraordinarily proud of the album I recorded earlier this year.”
A testament to her love of comedy, in July 2020, she wore a Hazmat suit to perform at the Back Door in O’Fallon, Missouri. Then, in November of 2020, she toured performing outdoor shows, and a couple of casino shows on the Oregon coast. By February 2021, she was back in business full time, but audiences were noticeably smaller due to spiking Covid numbers. But that didn’t mean she wasn’t working hard.
”I don’t feel like I’m ever off of this job. I wake up thinking about it and fall asleep tired from it,” shares Calm. “There is endless work to do with planning future bookings, travel logistics, updating my website, and running non-stop social media. Never enough content!”
In 2018, Calm self-published her book Once A Pun A Time...: Legend Of A Sighs Queen. “This joke book is a collection of some of my best pun-liners,” reads her description. “I love that people can enjoy my comedy on their own terms. Whether that’s reading aloud with their friends or alone on the toilet.”
As humans, we need humor to heal as we emerge from our collective den of pandemic isolation. And as Calm explains, comedian healers need us as well.
”I love comedy so much that I don’t even know what shape I would be in without it,” says Calm. “It is what I’m meant to do, And I’ll do whatever it takes to spend the rest of my life making people laugh, feel better.”
Reena Calm takes the Koot’s stage (2435 Spenard Rd) for two shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets are $20 at MyAlaskaTix.com.