ACA_2223_PortlandCelloProject_1080x1080 (2).jpg




By Alejandro Bouzas

The Portland Cello Project, or PCP as some of their fans like to call them, are far from strangers to Alaska. With a career spanning over a decade and a half, the genre-bending string collective has become not only a regular, but a favorite for the Anchorage crowd. Their creative repertoire and lively shows deliver a wide range of musical styles that go from Bach to Beck.



Tags

Load comments