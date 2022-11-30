The Portland Cello Project, or PCP as some of their fans like to call them, are far from strangers to Alaska. With a career spanning over a decade and a half, the genre-bending string collective has become not only a regular, but a favorite for the Anchorage crowd. Their creative repertoire and lively shows deliver a wide range of musical styles that go from Bach to Beck.
With over one thousand pieces composed, the frequently dubbed “cello-wielding maniacs” have been bringing their art to unusual places, from punk rock clubs to symphony halls to street parties, changing people’s perception of the cello along the way.
Their regular attendees surely deserve to be highlighted as their fans are the definition of diversity: boogie-ing grannies, head-nodding hipsters, budding middle-school musicians, and everyone in between. Like their loyal followers, their shows are always different, as each performance is delivered with an almost entirely new set of arrangements.
In 2018 PCP self-released their latest album, “Homage to Radiohead,” where the band flawlessly performs versions of songs from the OK Computer album. Some of them are the iconic “Paranoid Android,” the MTV video hit “No Surprises,” or the mesmerizing “Exit Music (for a film)” live at the Aladdin Theatre in Portland, Oregon. They never fall short when it comes to guest appearances, bringing in quality artists such as Patti King, Nafisaria Scroggins-Thomas, Adam Shearer, Skip vonKuske and Farnell Newton.
OK Computer is a legendary album that has proven over time to yield a vast assortment of artistic inspiration to people from all walks of life. PCP first performed the complete record in 2012 for the 15th anniversary of the album’s release, and ever since then, pieces of it have stayed in the group’s repertoire as constantly evolving musical ruminations.
In lieu of giving an even more unique twist to this traditional holiday concert, PCP will join forces with emerging and ascending local artists such as the Talkeetna grown folk-pop singer-songwriter Kayti Heller (Aspenyarrow), the passionate vocalist and musician Chris Hawk, the prolific multi-instrumentalist, poet, and singer-songwriter Kat Moore (The Forest That Never Sleeps), the Hawaii-born and Alaska-residing musician Shaun Pacarro and the Alaskan based contemporary dance company Momentum Dance.
Groove with the band this Friday and Saturday as they perform at the Discovery Theatre (621 West 6th Avenue) at 7:30pm. Tickets can be purchased through anchorageconcerts.com, and the price starts at $32.25 for those with subscriptions and at $44 for those without them.