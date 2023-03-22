Open Mic Nights

Community members are invited to share their voice at the Black Birch Books' monthly Open Mic Nights event.

 Courtesy photo




It was a total jam session. Fingers flying across the strings. Left hand was dancing up and down the neck, forming chords and single notes in rapid fire progressions. The player was lost in it all, lost in a sonic world of notes, chords, grooves and riffs. It was a moment of pure musical joy brought on with each strum, each stroke, plucked notes with finger tips or pick. Sometimes his left would ride the neck down on the side of his ring finger like a bar, pressed down by the others to keep it flat on the strings. Other times they danced on the strings with vigor. Only to be matched by his right in sync with the left. Nothing else mattered. Nothing else was there. Just an acoustic guitar and it’s player together as the guitar sang with joy, cried and sometimes screamed it’s rage. They played from the heart. They played from the soul. They were, one..

There was a final flourish that started at the 12th fret and ended at the 2nd fret with an E Maj. , on the last stroke. It rang out and then faded in a long sustain into nothingness. The player, head down with ragged breaths struggled to control his breathing. The real world was slowly seeping back in around him. The heater could now be heard with hot water flowing through the pipes. The TV had turned it self off and the wind outside was pushing against the garage door making it creek with each gust. He looked down on his hands. On his left, the finger tips were gray with the indents of the strings deep into the callused tips. His right, the nails were notched on three each with a grey streak going up them. He smiled, they were signs of a good session.



Tags

Load comments