It was a total jam session. Fingers flying across the strings. Left hand was dancing up and down the neck, forming chords and single notes in rapid fire progressions. The player was lost in it all, lost in a sonic world of notes, chords, grooves and riffs. It was a moment of pure musical joy brought on with each strum, each stroke, plucked notes with finger tips or pick. Sometimes his left would ride the neck down on the side of his ring finger like a bar, pressed down by the others to keep it flat on the strings. Other times they danced on the strings with vigor. Only to be matched by his right in sync with the left. Nothing else mattered. Nothing else was there. Just an acoustic guitar and it’s player together as the guitar sang with joy, cried and sometimes screamed it’s rage. They played from the heart. They played from the soul. They were, one..
There was a final flourish that started at the 12th fret and ended at the 2nd fret with an E Maj. , on the last stroke. It rang out and then faded in a long sustain into nothingness. The player, head down with ragged breaths struggled to control his breathing. The real world was slowly seeping back in around him. The heater could now be heard with hot water flowing through the pipes. The TV had turned it self off and the wind outside was pushing against the garage door making it creek with each gust. He looked down on his hands. On his left, the finger tips were gray with the indents of the strings deep into the callused tips. His right, the nails were notched on three each with a grey streak going up them. He smiled, they were signs of a good session.
The guitarist picked up a pen and wrote in his session log the usual time and other details and then wrote in the comments section, with flurry of exclamation marks at the end of “Holy ****!!!!!!!!!”. Looking at the nearly completed sheet on the clip board he noted that were a lot of “Holy bleep! ” comments. He put the guitar on top it’s case resting on his bed and gazed down on the guitar’s blond wood top with the black pick guard and said; “ Well Little Sarge, looks like we need to move on to the next stage and that is working up the nerve to do an open mic session or two.What do ya think old girl?”
For many musicians this is the next logical step in their journey developing their talent and skills. As our friend:The Player is coming to realize. So, where does he go? Well first off, ask around. Or do what my daughter did and suggested for me to do, an internet search. The results were interesting. Now I am a valley dude so I am confining my list to events in Palmer and Wasilla. I know there is more further north and a dozen down in Anchorage. I’ll touch on those in the future. So here is my list of places with open mic events.
So far…The journey continues.
203 Kombucha, 105 S.Valley Way Palmer, 907-203-0716; Four Corners Lounge, Palmer, 8000 E. Palmer/Wasilla Highway, 907-745-9422; Klondike Mike’s, 820 Colony Way, 907-745 2676; Black Birch Books, 2901 E.Bogard Road, Wasilla, 907-373-2677
Daniel D. Grota retired from the U.S. Army after 21 plus years in service. He is a veteran of the war in Iraq. An independent columnist, Mr. Grota has written articles for the Mat-Su Frontiersman, Alaska Commons, Anchorage Press and the Alaska Dispatch News. Dan Grota is also the host of the “Downbeat” on KVRF 89.7 FM Radio Free Palmer. Mr. Grota resides in Wasilla.