_DSC6210 (2).jpg

2018-12-20 Eugene, Oregon, USA. Eugene Ballet Company rehearses Nutracker at the Hult Center for the Performing arts. Photo Credit and Copyright: Aran (Ari) Denison 2018 All RIghts Reserved

 ARAN (ARI) DENISON




This week, ConocoPhillips and the Anchorage Concert Association are teaming up to spread some holiday cheer to those in the Anchorage community who need it most. On Wednesday, 1,000 social services clients received complimentary tickets to the final dress rehearsal for The Nutcracker at the Performing Arts Center.

"We believe that everybody should have the possibility to be part of an artistic experience. It's important to the Concert Association that art is not just for the elite but for all people because it is such an important part of the human spirit," explained Anchorage Concert Association Executive Director Jason Hodges.



Tags

Load comments