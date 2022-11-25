This week, ConocoPhillips and the Anchorage Concert Association are teaming up to spread some holiday cheer to those in the Anchorage community who need it most. On Wednesday, 1,000 social services clients received complimentary tickets to the final dress rehearsal for The Nutcracker at the Performing Arts Center.
"We believe that everybody should have the possibility to be part of an artistic experience. It's important to the Concert Association that art is not just for the elite but for all people because it is such an important part of the human spirit," explained Anchorage Concert Association Executive Director Jason Hodges.
As ConocoPhillips works with over 250 nonprofits on a yearly basis, the partnership between the two organizations was perfect.
"We have been a long-term sponsor of the Concert Association's Nutcracker performance. But it's nice to do something as a community and be all cozied up together at the performing arts center," said Jennifer Rose, Director of Community Investment for ConocoPhillips.
Although providing tickets to The Nutcracker has become somewhat of a tradition, this will be the first time in three years that the ballet will be performed in Anchorage. So, Hodges and Rose are excited about the potential of bringing ballet to a whole new audience.
"The Nutcracker might be a person's very first artistic experience, and the ability for more people to experience art is essential to us because it is the building block to a lifelong love of the arts. There is a chance that, in the future, they might become a dancer or a performer themselves, or maybe they'll just learn to experience art and culture in ways that they might not have thought they could. I think everybody needs that experience and opportunity, regardless of their ability to afford it," said Hodges.
But Hodges' team isn't stopping at providing tickets. They will also be on hand to assist those with hearing and visual impairments, as well as those who are differently abled.
"Providing an environment that is comfortable, so our patrons can be transported into the magic of the production is something we take seriously," said Hodges.
As dress rehearsals are often the last chance for the cast and crew to get everything right, Wednesday's performance will be a unique experience for those in attendance.
"There might be a lighting issue, or maybe a mark needs to be moved. If they do, they stop the show, and I think that's exciting because it makes the audience part of the production. It takes a lot of work to put on shows like that, and it's cool to see something most people don't get to," explained Rose.
This year's performance will feature Eugene Ballet dancers, 100 young dancers from the Alaska Dance Theatre, and the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra. The production also coincides with the annual lighting of the Town Square tree and a robust holiday market.
"Because of the cadence, the music, and the excitement, this is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season, and it just feels good to have it back," said Rose.
The Anchorage Concert Association's presentation of The Nutcracker is Friday, November 25 - Sunday, November 27, at the Peforming Arts Center. Tickets start at $29 for adults and $18 for youth 18 and under with an Anchorage Concert Association subscription of 3 or more shows. Tickets for just The Nutcracker start at $37 for adults and $22.50 for youth. Available at CenterTix box office (263-ARTS) and anchorageconcerts.org.