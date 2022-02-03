Dreamed up 25 years ago in Georgia, and named for the insects that would circle around the porchlight on steamy summer nights of storytelling, The Moth Mainstage has found a regular and thriving home in Anchorage.
The internationally acclaimed event that most first discovered via NPR is back at Atwood Hall on Wednesday, February 9 for the first time since the start of the pandemic with five brand new storytellers, including a pair of locals.
“Alaska has a ton of outdoor stories — man vs. world, or man vs. nature — and there’s no shortage of bear stories,” said Sarah Austin Jeness, Executive Producer of The Moth and the cast director of the Anchorage show. “Alaskans tend to have — if I may generalize — big stories. They’re stories I don’t hear very often. Living in New York my whole life, Alaska seems so exotic and the land seems so vast. The storytellers all seem so strong in their ability and conviction and love to experience mining for meaning in their stories.”
Jenness said the theme for the Anchorage show is ‘How the Light Gets In’, a nod to a Leonard Cohen song.
“There is a literal take on it because it is winter and dark, and it’s a comment on the times we’re living in with the pandemic and the state of the world — we need a little light in our lives,” Jenness said. “The stories all involve a bit of light, a moment of grace… All Moth stories involve some sort of change. These ‘aha!’ moments in stories that are meant to bring us a little bit of peace.”
She said the five readers include a preacher from New Jersey, a mountaineer from Los Angeles, another reader from New York and two from Alaska, including University of Alaska Anchorage psychology professor E.J.R. David.
“My story is a bunch of stories put together,” David said, cognizant of not giving away too many details. “Things that happened like little highlights from different parts of my life and putting it together to learn an important lesson about how to live in this country.”
David, whose specialty is psychology in relation to racism, discrimination and marginalization, was born in the Phillippines and moved to Barrow when he was 14 years old after his father began working the oil fields of Alaska 10 years earlier.
“That’s where I went to middle school and high school and I consider that my hometown,” David said of Barrow, now called Utqiagvik. “I learned plenty about myself and plenty about this world there and I’m very thankful for all the opportunities that came available to me.”
David offered that the remoteness, the kind he felt so keenly in Barrow, helps to make Alaskans superb storytellers.
“Alaskans have a very unique, not just perspective but unique experiences and people in other parts of the world may not get,” he said. “Rarely experienced and rarely told and not heard by many people — the things we see, the things we feel living up here.”
David has participated in Arctic Entries, a sort of local version of The Moth, and in 2019 his sister participated in The Moth when it came to Anchorage.
Despite that experience, David admits he’s quite nervous to be taking the Atwood Hall stage Wednesday night.
“I think that’s normal, especially this one with The Moth being a larger audience than Arctic Entries,” he said. “Also they’re longer. Arctic Entries is 7 minutes and the Moth is 10-12. Some of those differences make me more anxious.”
Turning those butterflies into storytelling gold is the job of story coaches like Jeness, who reached out to David and began getting to work.
“What I do is ask questions,” Jenness said. “Why this story? Start with a scene of something that you will never forget and why will you never forget this scene? What was at stake for you? What are the elements, the ingredients? Then you get some back story, some context that we hope people enjoy and find meaning in.”
Now Executive Producer for The Moth, Jenness came to it as a volunteer 18 years ago.
“I loved the theater when I was young; then when I volunteered with The Moth in 2004 I just thought it was so lovely to not play a role; to always be yourselves,” she said. “Back then, before the podcast, The Moth was only live and almost like a start-up — the Little Engine That Could. It’s all about creating community, almost like a live documentary… You select one experience and mine for meaning; it’s like walking in someone else’s shoes. I like that no one interrupts you. The director just helps you. All storytellers working with me to refine their stories, I cheer for them like a family member.”