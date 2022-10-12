“I think I’d proven that I could write books that no one would buy,” Richard Chiappone said, with the self-effacing humor of a man who enjoys his work but doesn’t take himself seriously. This time, however, “I set out to write a commercial book. I wanted to get a few more readers. My short story collections didn’t sell very well. Nobody’s short story collections sell well. But people who read them liked them, and I felt that if I could reach more readers, I would have more people who were happy about what I wrote.”

 



Load comments