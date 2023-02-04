PALMER— Kat Moore performed at the Palmer Ale House upstairs lounge for the first time through her solo music project The Forest That Never Sleeps.
"I'm pretty excited," Moore said. "I love the Ale House. It's one of my favorite venues."
While Moore has performed at the Ale House with the Sugar Saturated Sugar Strings during their annual summer concert series, this was her first time performing in the upstairs lounge for the indoor winter series. She said that she appreciates the fact the shows are free to watch.
"You can come from where you are financially," Moore said. "I love that they have a space for anyone to come, and share the joy."
Moore said that she also appreciates the amount of effort the Ale House puts into promoting local artists.
"They've done a really good job of it. They bring music all the time," Moore said. "This place is such a hub for the community."
Moore is one of the founding members of The Super Saturated Sugar Strings, an Alaskan ensemble group that performs across the state and beyond. She said they've traveled across the country and made a lot of fond memories along the way.
It's been a wild ride. It's been fun. I'm so grateful for it.
Moore said that she started her solo project around 2015, steadily growing her total song list while incorporating more types of musical instruments in her work. She said it's opened up a lot of opportunities for personal growth and collaboration with various venues and fellow musicians. In the end, she's just happy to do what she loves.
"Wherever there's music, I just wanna play," Moore said with a laugh. "This state is so different and so special. I wouldn't have the life I have without the Alaska music scene.
Moore said that all her tips from the Ale House performance will go toward a current fundraising project for Let Every Woman Know to fight gynecological cancer.
For more information about this project and how to donate, visit The Forest That Never Sleeps Facebook page.
Contact Mat-Su Valley Frontiersman reporter Jacob Mann at jacob.mann@frontiersman.com
