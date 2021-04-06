RAVEN’S COVE, By Mary Ann Poll
Usually, books which deal with the dark and dangerous take place in spooky castles, dingy dungeons, or in graveyards at midnight. After all, how many times have you seen a movie where the murderous, machete-bearing spirit of the dead attacks on a beach at noon?
Not often, eh?
Then there is the ghost of Cook Inlet.
Cook Inlet?
Right here in Anchorage?
Not exactly. Yes, it is the Cook Inlet we see every day but in a smaller town – don’t look for it on a map – Raven’s Cove.
Yes, evil is lurking in Cook Inlet. Specifically, it’s lurking in Raven’s Cove, a small community in Cook Inlet. Actually, it’s a fictional location as well as a book of the same name by Mary Ann Poll and released by Publication Consultants. It involves murders most foul, an unwelcome FBI agent and the mysterious visitor whose “dark past and knowledge of the murders make him a suspect.” It’s everything a mystery reader would want—and not only is it Alaskan; it’s local as well. (If you want to know how it ends, you have to read the book!)
HOWEVER, and this comes from someone who spends as little time as possible reading horror, if you are a casual reader of the supernatural, do not read this book before you go to bed. It does not make for pleasant dreams. It is a nail-biting drama that will certainly keep you up – unless you are comfortable with the supernatural. It is well-written and drags you from moment of horror to drama and then back to horror. Enjoy the trip!
RAVEN’S COVE is an expansion of Alaska’s literary frontier. It mixes local lore with the supernatural with history within an established genre. It gives new meaning to the term unique. Just as important, it adds a dimension to the Alaskan experience – a twisted dimension. Readers should keep in mind that we are in the dawn of a literary Golden Age. A decade ago, the BIG PUBLISHERS only published what they thought would sell. They did not publish good books, just marketable ones. Now, with book stores vanishing, readers can find any kind of book on the net from small publishers. This means books like RAVEN’S COVE can find readers. Publication Consultants, an Alaskan publishing company, focuses on Alaskan writing, Alaskan subjects and the Alaskan perspective. RAVEN’S COVE is an example of the new era of writing – and it’s Alaskan!
