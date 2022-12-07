By Alejandro Bouzas
As a part of their North American Tour, Blue Man Group returns to Anchorage to perform seven shows in five days in what promises to be a unique experience that can be enjoyed by the whole family.
Blue Man sprouted out of a collaboration of three close friends, Phil Stanton, Matt Goldman, and Chris Wink, on Manhattan’s Lower East Side in 1987. They first appeared in public for an “end of the 1980s” celebration, where the three wore blue masks and led a small street procession that culminated in the burning of a piece of the Berlin wall and a Rambo doll. The event was then covered by MTV’s Kurt Loder, which aided the group in drawing attention. What would first be seen as creative disturbances slowly became a series of small shows at selected downtown clubs and would eventually grow into the performance that really launched their career at the Astor Place Theatre in 1991.
Since then, Blue Man has performed on hundreds of stages for 30 years. But in 2017, they were purchased and franchised by the successful and acclaimed Canadian entertainment company Cirque du Soleil.
Sonically, the performances are presented with a special sound system that goes beyond traditional systems to offer extremely realistic, ultra-high-definition sound. With the aid of this super immersive way to deliver the sound, the audience’s involvement becomes particularly noticeable.
Their characteristic drumming, offbeat humor, and dazzling creativity never fail to impress, and their performances always feature new music played with their signature custom-made instruments – which have been known to get a little, well, messy. Audience members brave enough to sit in the front rows are often required to wear plastic ponchos to protect their clothes, but you’ll have to buy tickets to find out why.
The Blue Man Group takes over the Atwood Concert Hall (621 West 6th Ave) Wednesday, December 7 — 11, 2022. Tickets start at $60 at AnchorageConcerts.org.
