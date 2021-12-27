2021 continued to see museum shutdowns, and memberships decline. When institutions did open, visitors were turned away when they forgot to download online ticketing. Those who resisted masks or showing shot records, stomped-off when refused entry. Outdoor art venues became popular- — I visited Storm King Art Center, New Windsor NY, and the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Printed art magazines reduced publications or disappeared. Others like ‘Anchorage Press’, ‘Hyperallergic.com’ and ‘The New Yorker’ regularly reported the art world and aesthetic books, which flew off online shelves, as did used tomes. Following-Excerpts from 10-Art Sleuth Essays for 2021.
Sleuth 1. (February 9, 2021) -- ‘Come to Think of It--What is Graffiti?’: With Covid intermittent closures, art works popped-up on pavement, exterior walls and protest signage. Excerpted: One of the definitions of graffiti is that the writer/painter wishes to be noticed.Another definition of street art is that it’s temporary. ‘Futura-isms’ ed. by Larry Warsh is about Leonard Hilton McGurr, a.k.a. Futura, a superstar graffiti artist. While he encourages artists to paint wherever, Futura doesn’t condone defacing monuments and cautions off-limit areas. “That’s how the graffiti thing happened. I think we really wanted to express ourselves. We were willing to break the law to do it.”
Sleuth 2. (March 15, 2021) -- ‘Amason and Eaton, Two Aesthetic Gentleman of Alaskan Art’: Amason’s paintings and Eaton’s masks are canonical masterworks; it’s always a pleasure to visit their Anchorage studios. Excerpted: They were especially proud of work appearing in the 2016, ‘Exposition Alaska, Passé/Présent’at Musée-Boulogne-Sur-Mer, marking the tenth anniversary of a unique French/Alaskan cultural exchange.Backstory: In 1871-1872, Alphonse Pinart, a French ethnographer, spent six months on Kodiak where he was given Masks, which he then donated to the Musée-Boulogne-Sur-Mer. In 2008, after extensive negotiations, thirty-four old masks flew to Alaska for the show: ‘Giinaquq: Like a Face--Sugpiaq Masks of the Kodiak Archipelago’. Eaton recounts, “It was ground breaking from a European museum perspective. No museum wants to loan objects to Indigenous peoples because they fear once they travel to their original home, they would never be returned.”
Sleuth 3. (March 22, 2021) -- ‘Shattering Genres through ‘Abloh-isms’ of Virgil Abloh’: The art world was shattered this past November, by the death of Virgil Abloh, artistic director of Louis Vuitton. Excerpted: ‘Abloh-isms’ ed. by Larry Warsh outlines Abloh’s success story. He remembers, “I took an intro to art history. That’s when the bulb went off…. Fashion was a vehicle for my ideas….it was the easiest subway train to graffiti without a cop in sight…. When I started my first brand, I bought hooded sweatshirts on sale from Champion and Ralph Lauren, and I added my logo on top….I consider my practice a modern form of graffiti.” Abloh achieved stardom when he founded Off-White, which became, “one of the most sought-after brands in the world, combining ideas of streetwear, luxury, art, music, and travel.” Abloh surmises, “I am inherently linked to the time that I was born into, a time rooted in contemporary art and subcultures of hip-hop, skateboarding, and graffiti…. It’s important that I have the ability to design products that can affect change or feel like a good contribution to the world at large.”
Sleuth 4. (April 6, 2021) -- ‘Alaska Biennial 2020: Recycling and Climate Change with Covid’: This exhibition sadly did not travel around the state. Excerpted: With a mask on my face and two shots in my arm, I was finally back meandering through galleries. Color abounded as did texture, not only painted tree bark and native flowers, but carved wooden and metal birds, and a crocheted garden. Chosen art possessed narratives that burst through often recycled materials, contextualizing Climate Change in the 49th state. Covid hasn’t stopped artists from using the year-long lockdown to ponder, create, and express the need to be Stewards of the Earth.
Sleuth 5. (May 17, 2021) --‘Post-War Racism? --Kristina Wilson’s ‘Mid-Century Modernism…’: This book examines racial prejudice through burgeoning Post-war consumerism. Excerpted: ‘Mid-Century Modernism and the American Body, Race, Gender, and the Politics of Power in Design’ by Kristina Wilson critiques the Fifties through: books/magazines, home/furniture designs, manufactured Kitsch, which consumers purchased or lusted after. It was a time of acceptable discrimination, but was the merchandise embedded with White-ness, further promoting a segregated society? Post-World War II was not the first age of American racism, but it was the first generation to own televisions, which blasted consumerism, but also inequality, into living rooms. Wilson suggests “Black culture seems to merely mimic White culture, in other advertisements we see an effort to establish a Black American upper- middle-class lifestyle and class identity on its own terms, outside the polarizing landscape of racial identity.”
Sleuth 6. (July 5, 2021) --‘Ron Senungetuk: A Retrospective, Now at the Anchorage Museum’: Senungetuk was an internationally renowned Alaska Native artist, who died January, 2020. Excerpted: Obtaining a Fulbright, Senungetuk studied at the Oslo National Academy of the Arts. He also met his future wife Turid, a metalsmith, in Norway. Senungetuk surmised that some of the best Alaska Native work was made 5000 years ago as utilitarian wares. He may have been one of the first to realize all generations of Native aesthetics ought to move beyond the label of mere craft and into fine art. When asked about his legacy, he insisted-- design doesn’t care about legacy. Senungetuk was adamant that the Indigenous should be allowed to merge genres of other cultures into their work.
Sleuth 7. (August 22, 2021) --SenERGY: ‘Hey, Over Sixty Artist: Where are you on the Art Triangle?’: Age discrimination is rampant in America. Many good artists are overlooked for younger ones with less talent and schooling. Excerpted: The art world is a big Triangle with artists like Jenny Saville on top, and aficionados like me who have home studios, somewhere near the bottom. Plunge into art by taking a class. Art supply stores, universities and non-credit ateliers offer a variety of instruction. Since Covid, more classes reside online. And it’s never too late for that art degree! Vacationing at an art camp provides opportunities to delve into a new art/craft without pressure of perfection, while sharing aesthetic experiences with fellow students This art critic is an over-sixty writer/painter who got hooked in high school.I’ve penciled and painted, sculpted, photographed, welded, sawed wood, sewn costumes, pounded bread, written criticism, volunteered, and experienced museums worldwide. I took a leave of absence to have children, and did clerical work to pay for my kids’ colleges. Art is a forever activity--go for it!
Sleuth 8. (September 6, 2021) — ‘Art Sleuth Presents at Gangwon Triennale 2021: Critics Interpret Climate Change through Art’: It was an honor for this Art Sleuth to present a paper at the Gangwon Triennale 2021, South Korea, and highlight artists who contextualize the Climate. Excerpted: Art critics are on the front lines of the aesthetic world, camera, and iPhone in hand, making instantaneous observations, to be later pondered by art historians. Critics scrutinize exhibitions in evolving Colonial-esque museums, stroll streets sleuthing Graffiti, maneuver around site specific works, and converse at conferences with artists and historians, all desiring to spread the word that Climate Change visually expressed can result in change—thus propagating museum and community involvement, plus self-awareness for protecting local and global ‘Place’.
Sleuth 9. (November 29 2021) -- ‘A Loaf of Bread, a Jug of Wine’ and Foodie-Gifting, ‘The Hungry Eye’: The 2020, Covid-shutdown left people not only Zooming, but baking. Excerpted: ‘The Hungry Eye, Eating, Drinking, and European Culture from Rome to the Renaissance’ by Leonard Barkan provides an historical culinary/feasting account. He writes, “all persons of whatever stratum have had in common: the experience of taste and the gaining of nourishment.” While painted epicurean delights will often depict religious suppers, sexual double-entendres, or status seeking snobbery, sometimes it’s just an artist trying to representationally render a hunk of cheese, or a slab of beef, because “food is the very embodiment of the real.” We consider ourselves advanced with our mass production agriculture, and our Costco-esque delivery of produce, but it was the Romans who “revolutionized farming …. [not to mention] the grape, whose extraordinary range [continues to be] the basis for a fermented beverage.”
Sleuth 10. (December 13, 2021) -- ‘Conchophilia’-‘Crying, Cockles, Mussels, Alive, Alive, Oh’: Pillaging the planet, and Western man’s prejudices of the ‘other’ are not new. Excerpted: ‘Conchophilia, Shells, Art, and Curiosity in Early Modern Europe’ by Bass, Goldgar, Grootenboer, and Swan is about the Seventeenth Century Dutch East India and West India Companies bringing shells to Europe, thanks to the enslavement of Native populations, who routinely perished in the procurement process. It is not surprising that, “the early modern fervor for shells as prized possessions from foreign lands was founded on a long history of trade and, ultimately, imperial and colonial exploitation.” The shell story is about coveting natural beauty, which brings out man’s inhumanity and Earthly abuses—something to consider in this season of ‘Peace on Earth’.
Mini Sleuth: Complete essays are online (AnchoragePress.com, A&E). Books critiqued are on Amazon. Thank you, Jodi Price at Princeton University Press. Next time -- Art Sleuth’s Top 10 Pictures of 2021.
Jean Bundy is a writer/painter in Alaska. She is a VP at AICA-Int. and shows her paintings at Pictor Gallery, NYC.
