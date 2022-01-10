Imagery is the name of the art game. In spite of Covid continuing to force art aficionados into easy chairs, devouring aesthetic catalogs instead of visiting exhibitions in-situ, pictures whatever kind, linger in the brain and reveal a lot about humanity. Ten images express the times we live in.
Image 1: ‘Abandoned Cabin in Nebraska’ by Matt Steinhausen (sleuth essay: ‘Fly-over America with Photographer Matt Steinhausen’, January 26, 2021)-- The iconic American immigrant surviving on his own or pulling himself-up by his proverbial boot straps is a myth, which perpetuates selfishness, especially when it comes to admitting foreigners.
Image 2: ‘Demonstrations outside MoMA’ (sleuth essay: ‘Come to Think of It What is Graffiti?’, February 9,2021)-- 2021 continued to be a year of disenchantment, expressed through protests. Museums have had to not only address women and non-white artists omitted from collections, but reconsidered whom they appoint onto boards. But, will the general public be willing to pay more when dubious philanthropists are forced to resign?
Image 3: ‘An Icelandic Coastal Town’ by Roni Horn (sleuth essay: “Objectifying Covid-Boredom with ‘Island Zombie, Iceland Writings’” by Roni Horn, February 22, 2021)--Arctic coastal communities are feeling the brunt of Climate Change, as seas rise, acidify, and warm; does anyone care?
Image 4: ‘Transformation’, 2021 by Perry Eaton (sleuth essay: ‘AlvinAmason and Perry Eaton: Two Aesthetic Gentleman of Alaskan Art’, Press March 15, 2021, and Alaska Native Quarterly, 2021)--Eaton layers ancient mask making with modern techniques. He helped initiate a unique relationship between Kodiak’s Alutiiq Museum and France’s Musée-Boulogne-Sur-Mer, sharing/exchanging Alaska Native art, both ancient and contemporary.
Image 5: ‘Man Modeling Abloh Design’ (sleuth essay: ‘Shattering Genres through ‘Abloh-isms’ of Virgil Abloh’, March 22, 2021)--Athleisure wear expanded in the Covid Pandemic as professionals worked from home in sweats. Abloh, who recently died, propelled athletic clothes, originally just for play, or for those who couldn’t afford proper street attire, into trend setting designer and ready-to-wear clothing.
Image 6: ‘Iliad’, 1974-76 by Alexander Liberman, at Storm King Art Center (sleuth essay: ‘Post-Covid Turbulent Travel: Visit Outdoor Art Venues’, June 21, 2021)-- Art situated outdoors, unauthorized graffiti, or purchased sculpture became popular as there was less chance of catching Covid in the open air.
Image 7: ‘Whaling Whales, Whaling Celebration’, 1991 (sleuth essay: ‘Ron Senungetuk: A Retrospective now at the Anchorage Museum’, July 5, 2021)-- Senungetuk not only layers ancient Native craft with fine art Modernism, but depicts a respect the Indigenous have for Earth at large, a lesson which gets lost in today’s world.
Image 8: Mickalene Thomas’ ‘Marie’ 2012 (sleuth essay: ‘Reinterpreting the Black Female Figure’, October 18, 2021)--Whether ‘Black Lives Matter’ has helped promote black artists is debatable. None the less, non-white and all women artists are beginning to be invited to the dead-white-male aesthetic table, borrowing, adapting, but not groveling to male tropes.
Image 9: ‘Counter of the Thermopolium of Lucius Vetutius Placidus’ excavated at Pompeii’ (sleuth essay: November 29, 2021) -- “‘A Loaf of Bread, a Jug of Wine’ and Foodie-Gifting, ‘The Hungry Eye’”). Discovering how past cultures existed/survived, not only helps artists, but everyone become better citizens of today’s world.
Image 10: ‘The Shell’ 1650, by Rembrandt (sleuth essay ‘Conchophilia’-‘Crying, Cockles, Mussels, Alive, Alive, Oh’, December 13, 2021)-- Great design is timeless and shells represent Earth’s best treasures, which will disappear if we all don’t respond to cleaning up the environment, beginning in 2022.
Mini Sleuth: Jean Bundy is a writer/painter in Anchorage. She is a VP of AICA-International, and serves on the governance of Pictor Gallery, NYC. Thank you, Jodi Price at Princeton U.
Email: 38144@alaska.net