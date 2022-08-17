Purchase Access

What do you do when it rains on your August vacation? Or maybe it’s too hot to put your flip-flop feet onto concrete sidewalks. August is a great month to get out pencils and sketch. It’s cheap, easy, and will improve your painting, photography, or whatever media you gravitate to. Of course, you can add markers or watercolors, but I will be talking about plain old drawing pencils, which can be purchased in local art stores or online. Graphite pencils vary from super hard to very soft. I keep it simple and use ‘Derwent’ HB, 2B, and 4B pencils. HB is like a yellow school pencil, only better quality, and 2B and 4B are soft and softer for shading, or that quick rendering of an object or figure. The new battery-operated sharpeners are great for tucking into a day bag, and they produce a fine point, not like the cheap ones you grind by hand or that old pocketknife.  

KMBT_C224e-20220811191129

Sketchbooks come in a variety of sizes with paper that has a smooth or rough ‘tooth’. Again, you can sketch on anything from a napkin like Picasso to a brown paper bag. Erasers are fun to create negative space; otherwise, dump the eraser--get bold, and scribble over your marks. Junk around your house, especially in the kitchen or garage, make for great compositions. Find a friend and draw them, or combine household objects with shrubbery or flowers. The collage medium is trendy at present, so try overlapping partial designs. By the way—you don’t have to keep your doodles in that spiral book. I tear out my scribbles and put the pages in manila folders.

KMBT_C224e-20220811191223
KMBT_C224e-20220811191742


