What do you do when it rains on your August vacation? Or maybe it’s too hot to put your flip-flop feet onto concrete sidewalks. August is a great month to get out pencils and sketch. It’s cheap, easy, and will improve your painting, photography, or whatever media you gravitate to. Of course, you can add markers or watercolors, but I will be talking about plain old drawing pencils, which can be purchased in local art stores or online. Graphite pencils vary from super hard to very soft. I keep it simple and use ‘Derwent’ HB, 2B, and 4B pencils. HB is like a yellow school pencil, only better quality, and 2B and 4B are soft and softer for shading, or that quick rendering of an object or figure. The new battery-operated sharpeners are great for tucking into a day bag, and they produce a fine point, not like the cheap ones you grind by hand or that old pocketknife.
Sketchbooks come in a variety of sizes with paper that has a smooth or rough ‘tooth’. Again, you can sketch on anything from a napkin like Picasso to a brown paper bag. Erasers are fun to create negative space; otherwise, dump the eraser--get bold, and scribble over your marks. Junk around your house, especially in the kitchen or garage, make for great compositions. Find a friend and draw them, or combine household objects with shrubbery or flowers. The collage medium is trendy at present, so try overlapping partial designs. By the way—you don’t have to keep your doodles in that spiral book. I tear out my scribbles and put the pages in manila folders.
Studying artists’ sketches is a way to experience how they think and compose before they apply paint or render in clay. ‘Daniel Arsham Sketchbook’ edited by Larry Warsh and ‘Writing a Chrysanthemum: the drawings of rick barton’ by Rachel Federman, the catalog from the Morgan Library & Museum exhibition (thru September 11, 2022) provide two different approaches to illustrating.
‘Daniel Arsham Sketchbook’ is the artist’s genuine sketchbook. Arsham (b.1980), a graduate of Cooper Union, is a filmmaker, fashion, and set designer, whose company ‘Snarkitecture’ alters space much like a comedian might do when he smashes through a wall and leaves his outline in the plasterboard. Arsham’s drawings depict barriers that are fluid and sag while his fanciful people melt. He did set designs for renowned Merce Cunningham (1919-2009), who not only choreographed but performed in Post-War ‘Happenings’. Arsham plays with scale indicating an acute understanding of perspective and proportion. He erases/erodes parts of objects from cartoon figures to classical statuary. In Arsham’s sketchbook, he jots notations, revealing his daily schedule to how he might execute a project.
‘Writing a Chrysanthemum’ is a soupçon of Rick Barton’s (1928-1992) line-drawings, which illustrate how this artist can fill an entire page and not end up with overworked compositions—a hard task to achieve! Barton was a San Francisco ‘Beat’ artist, but also worked in Los Angeles, Mexico, and Spain. An autodidact with only two years of high school, he came from an impoverished Manhattan upbringing but managed to spend hours at the Metropolitan Museum and the New York Public Library. In 1947, Barton served in the US Navy, traveling to Asia and becoming acquainted with Chinese linear styles. Although there is no evidence to date, he may have attended NYC’s Amédée Ozenfant School of Fine Arts after being discharged. Barton went to San Francisco in 1956 and was attracted to the Bay area with its Catholic Church architecture and bohemian café lifestyle.
What does it mean to render a familiar object in pencil and then further rework the image, which ultimately becomes part of your unique style? Two examples here examine the art of Arsham and Barton.
Arsham’s ‘Eroded Brancusi’(2014)parodies the minimal sculpted heads that Constantin Brancusi (1876-1957) chiseled, which now reside in modern art museums worldwide. Brancusi’s heads are quiet and passive and display reverence for life. Unlike Brancusi, Barton added an elevated left arm and pursing lips, which makes his sculptural rendition look snarky. One of the gouges in the left cheek looks like the missing hand of the raised arm, contributing to the image looking seductive. On paper, Arsham routinely carves out chunks of material from his objects, like leaving a void in a ‘Lego’ construction or making a sculpture look damaged by conservation neglect. He reworks the ordinary, making viewers puzzle over the original intent of that object or any object.
Barton’s ‘Lady Take Care’ (1960) depicts a lonely woman at a bar. A shadowy half-drawn female at the right could actually exist or might just be a figment of the woman’s imagination. Bar stools replace patrons who aren’t there either. Flower vases and lampshades substitute for mythical bartenders and waiters, who appear to mingle in between oversized glassware, creating the feeling of a crowded and noisy venue—alas, only existing in Barton’s imagination. But it appears a customer might be entering at the far right after all. Uniquely, Barton’s overlapping figures and defiance of perspective fill the paper and become an entire mural of undulating lines. Drawings puzzle viewers—are these compositions representative or abstract? Barton celebrates a mundane world not unlike what Lautrec (1864-1901) did in Parisian nightclubs and bordellos. Until this Morgan show, Barton’s drawings, which are housed in the UCLA Library, were virtually unknown. Note: Barton composed in ink but could easily have rendered with pencils.
Arsham and Barton craft everyday objects to exuberantly create compositions—their way. So get out those pencils and find some paper; be imaginative and observational--but your way. Happy dog days of summer!
Mini Sleuth: ‘Daniel Arsham Sketchbook’ edited by Larry Warsh and ‘Writing a Chrysanthemum’ by Rachel Federman are at Amazon. Thank you to Jodie Price at Princeton Univ. Press.
Jean Bundy, MFA, Ph.D. is a writer/painter living in Anchorage. She is a VP at AICA-Int. and serves on Governance for Pictor Gallery, NYC.