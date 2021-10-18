Non-white female artist-models have been used and abused generationally, while being chosen for exotic, mysterious, and sexually alluring qualities; they were cheaply attained from brothels too. It has only been recently that these females were hailed for their contributions to the art world. By examining how women were positioned on paper, canvas or clay/stone, it becomes possible to consider--were they mere eye-candy for the male-gaze, or visually respected as working women.
The Anchorage Museum exhibition, ‘Black Lives in Alaska: Journey, Justice, Joy’ (thru February 13, 2022) depicts Black people residing/working in Alaska since Whaling days. While there are photographs of contemporary locals, other images reveal pre-Statehood African-Americans as: early entrepreneurs, fish cleaners, soldiers, and kitchen scullery. In the show’s center is a large mirror-esque cube, which visitors can reflect upon themselves as model citizens, or enter and contemplate being Black in an Alaska, traditionally governed by white men, who left a poor track record for disrespecting all non-white populations.
‘Black Lives in Alaska’, presents a 1954 photograph of jazz singer Billie Holiday (1915-1959) outside the Anchorage airport. Since the city was a fueling stopover, she was probably on her way to perform elsewhere. Holiday is wearing a suit and a Mink stole-- fashionable female attire of the Post-war era. However, her sunglasses say star quality. Two Black women stand behind her holding a ‘welcome’ banner. Whether these women reside in Alaska, or are part of Holiday’s entourage, is not revealed. A cameraman’s shadow in the forefront is evidence this is a media event. Holiday, who tragically would die of Cirrhosis at forty-four, five years later, was an international Grammy-winning singer who worked with Count Bassie, and starred in the film ‘New Orleans’ with Louis Armstrong. Interesting, no one from the Anchorage mayor’s office or from Juneau’s gubernatorial staff chose to greet her.
The Post-war American Fifties continued ‘Jim Crow’ segregation, and it would be the Nineteen-Sixties before angst over escalation of the Vietnam War would spark demonstrations about racial injustice, and discrimination experienced by women and gays. In Alaska of the Fifties, being photographed with an African-American, even famous, might have been seen as derogatory.
A picture becomes a treasure hunt with clues left by the artist. Helping to understand how imagery contributes to pointing out societal discrepancies are two recent exhibition catalogs: ‘Grief and Grievance’ which provides a synopsis of American Black history, while presenting contemporary Black artists: Dawood Bey, Simone Leigh, Kerry James Marshall and others, who express angst through painting, sculpture and photography.
‘Posing Modernity: The Black Model from Manet and Matisse to Today’ revisits Mid-Nineteenth Century Parisian Modernism, where a sizable Black population resided in Montmartre. All poor ethnicities were forced to relocate up the hill by Baron Haussmann’s (1809-1891) urban/gentrification. While Paris was marginally tolerant of non-white residents, it helped to be connected. Poet Charles Baudelaire (1821-1867) had a Black mistress. ‘Musketeers’ author Alexandre Dumas (1802-1870) was mixed-race Caribbean Black. Nineteenth Century Parisian Modernism often depicted Black women as servants and nannies. When presented as portraiture, a Black woman’s lips, and breasts were exaggerated; smiling bodies, sporting a Caribbean head wrap (foulard), bejeweled, and were sadly nameless forever.
Edouard Manet’s painting ‘Olympia’ 1863, is one of art canon’s most discussed and admired works. The scene breaks the fourth wall as a Caucasian prostitute arrogantly/confidently stares out at her next client and viewers beyond. Her Black maid ‘Laure’ is poised at her bedside holding a bouquet of flowers presumably sent by some john. Laure, one of Manet’s regular models, becomes the main theme in ‘Posing Modernity’. She is fully clothed in a Frenchwoman’s casual dress. She wears no jewelry, her head wrap is utilitarian and her stance is not the least alluring. Rather defiant, Manet (1832-1883) has allocated Laure half the picture plane with her ‘lady of the evening’ employer in the other half. In 1848, Manet traveled to Brazil and it is thought he gained empathy for the plight of non-whites after visiting a slave market, and is considered progressive for his era (Murrell 53-56).
Matisse’s ‘Blue Nude’, 1907 shows a model of uncertain ethnicity who is not exotic or alluring either. The figure’s face turns away from the viewer; he was interested in shapes using minimal line. Matisse obliterates a defined foreground/ background. But their complementary colors reflect off the figure uniting the entire work. In Nice, 1943-1946, he employed a Haitian dancer, Carmen Lahens. Matisse’s drawings of her indicate the minimal style he would later transition into his abstract cut-outs. Matisse interprets Lahens’ ethnic qualities in ways that enhance her beauty without cheapening her persona. (Murrell 90, 100-103).
Mickalene Thomas’ (American, b. 1971) ‘Marie: Nude black woman lying on a couch’ 2012, depicts a Black woman lounging on an old couch, gazing at the ceiling. Her brown body contrasts with the multi-colored patterning which covers the worn sofa and decorates her living space. An empty chair, bottom right, might have been recently occupied, or it’s just a vacant chair. A potted green plant at the left unites with the green fabrics strewn throughout the room, and the greenery from the discarded bouquet, which was tossed to the bottom of the picture plane. Thomas’s nude is introspective and like Matisse’s ‘Blue Nude’ figure/ground, has been fused into flatness. Both Manet’s ‘Olympia’ and Thomas’ ‘Marie’ choose to ignore bouquets, however somewhat differently (Murrell 168-171).
Respecting the non-white artist-singer or the artist model has improved; there’s always room for more respect. Ambiguity found in art narratives allow viewers to return to an image again and again. Billie Holiday’s couture suit, fur and elegant stance may not disguise her unhappiness: drugs, alcohol, and abusive men. Depicting a model as ‘plain Jane’ does not resolve all issues. Laure’s Paris evidenced abject poverty, which I suspect Matisse’s model encountered forty years later too. Matisse’s wartime model Lahens was lucky to be working at all, given France’s German and Allied occupations. However, I surmise being a Mickalene Thomas model is pretty decent gig. Ralph Ellison wrote , “the mission of the artist is, ‘to bring a new visual order into the world, and through his art…reset society’s clock by imposing upon it his own method of defining the times’ (Murrell 147).”
Mini Sleuth: ‘Grief and Grievance’ by Okwui Enwezor, and ‘Posing Modernity’ by Denise Murrell are on Amazon.
Jean Bundy is a writer/painter in Anchorage and is Awards Chair for AICA-International.
Email: 38144@alaska.net