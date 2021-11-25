Gigi Lynch, who co-stars in the role of the perky Marilyn alongside Linda Benson’s crabby character Abby, took part in a Q&A with the Press ahead of the final weekend of Cyrano's Theatre's return to live theater with its presentation of the play 'Ripcord'.
3-weeks in now how has the show changed since opening night?
Yes the show has changed. Of course, nothing ever stays exactly the same and situations occur that we, as players, need to respond to in the moment—a missing prop, a dropped line, a missing sound cue, etc. etc. All of that can change the feeling of a scene. As a whole though, if we’ve done our jobs, the show starts to mature over time. It gets even more ‘into our bones’ as we say and that’s when the magic starts to happen. It’s this amazing and weird chemistry that occurs with the actors on stage and it’s so palpable that even the audience feels it. We strive for those moments. They don’t always happen but when they do, you remember them forever.
What is it like playing live theatre again? Do you appreciate it more since the pandemic? If so, how?
Playing live again is pure joy—probably because there was doubt that we’d ever get to do it again in the foreseeable future. I was talking with an actor friend the another night and we agreed that, because of the pandemic, everything and everyone we truly care about is more precious now. There were two times that I cried because of the pandemic: one was when I hugged my daughter after not seeing her for over a year and the other was stepping back on the stage at Cyrano’s after being gone for over two years.
What did you like best about your character?
I adore playing Marilyn. She’s a conscious survivor. Despite some very bad things happening to her, she makes a specific choice to live life with gusto and to have a party with everyone she meets—whether they want to or not!
Why should folks come out to see the show - going into its final weekend?
I hope everyone who wants to gets to see the show. Thankfully, we’re live streaming it this weekend as well for those folks who can’t get vaccinated. And, thanks to Cyrano’s for giving us a safe place to ‘play’ again and for the audience to feel comfortable as well. I think people love the show because it allows them to escape for a couple of hours and go on a wild ride with unexpected twists and turns—lots of laughter and a few tears—what’s not to love about that? I’m going to watch the live stream myself just because there are some scenes that I want to see that I wasn’t in and I can tell from back stage that the cast is killing it!
Whether they know it or not, audiences are a critical aspect of how well (or not) the show comes off. You would think as actors, that we’d be able to give the same performance no matter who is there but I’ll take a small responsive audience over a large unresponsive audience any night! There were a couple of scenes Saturday night that the audience laughed so long, we weren’t sure when we were going to be able to continue. When you hear an audience member gasp or actually say something out loud like “No way!”, you know you’ve done your job.