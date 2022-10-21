The Anchorage Opera recently celebrated the start of their 60th season with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Cathy Rasmuson was AO’s guest of honor and did the honors of cutting the ribbon and the event featured a behind-the-scenes look at AO’s season opener The Pirates of Penzance by Gilbert & Sullivan (October 21, 22 & 23). Festivities in the Discovery Theatre lobby included our PHOTO OP-era Booth for attendees to step into and channel their “inner pirate” and a 60th Anniversary cake and champagne catered by Crush. The Ribbon Cutting was at 5 PM & then the doors to the theater opened for guests to enjoy a sneak peek at the set in all its piratical glory!
We caught up with Anchorage Opera's Judy Berry ahead of opening weekend.
Press: Pirates of Penzance has been around since 1879. What has made this opera such an enduring classic?
Berry: The quality of the script and music. The tunes are ones that you’ll recognize even if you’ve never been to the opera because they’ve been used in ads and pop culture. Also, through the ages, don’t we all need good, silly fun sometimes? Especially as we emerge from the pandemic!
Press: Pirates of Penzance has been translated into cinema but I am curious, what is lost when opera is converted to film?
Berry: Opera singers’ training allows them to fill the theater without amplification. There’s something about experiencing their un-mic’ed voices that goes straight to your emotions.
Press: Opera has been called an “acquired taste.” Why should someone who has never gone to the opera buy a ticket?
Berry: Gilbert & Sullivan is a great entrée to opera because it’s in English and it’s an ‘operetta’ which means it has spoken script & musical numbers. It sort of bridges the gap between Broadway and grand opera
Press: Is the cast of Pirates of Penzance predominantly Alaskan or are certain roles filled by visiting performers?
Berry: Anchorage Opera is committed to casting our fantastic local talent alongside internationally acclaimed artists. It’s a win-win for the artists as they learn and grow from our guest artists and our patrons really appreciate that Anchorage Opera is “made in Alaska” and that we take pride in local artists.
Press: In total, how many cast and crew are involved in putting on Pirates of Penzance?
Berry: Opera has a lot of moving parts because it combines all the art forms! Between singers, musicians in the orchestra, artistic team of stage director, choreographer, set designer, lighting designer, hair, makeup and costumes, technical crew backstage, scene costume construction, and production staff who bring the opera to the stage, it totals about 95 for this show. Some of the more grand productions take even more, as will be the case with our season finale, Carmen, which adds a Children’s Chorus, a larger orchestra and cast!
Pirates of Penzance opens Friday, October 21 at 8pm. Additional performances are on Saturday, October 22 at 8pm and Sunday, October 23 at 4pm. Tickets start at $30.25 and are available at CenterTix.com.