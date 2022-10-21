The Anchorage Opera recently celebrated the start of their 60th season with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Cathy Rasmuson was AO’s guest of honor and did the honors of cutting the ribbon and the event featured a behind-the-scenes look at AO’s season opener The Pirates of Penzance by Gilbert & Sullivan (October 21, 22 & 23). Festivities in the Discovery Theatre lobby included our PHOTO OP-era Booth for attendees to step into and channel their “inner pirate” and a 60th Anniversary cake and champagne catered by Crush. The Ribbon Cutting was at 5 PM & then the doors to the theater opened for guests to enjoy a sneak peek at the set in all its piratical glory!

We caught up with Anchorage Opera's Judy Berry ahead of opening weekend. 



