Saturday evening's subzero weather was warmed with the surreal musings of Wilmington, NC-based journeyman comedian John Tole, who traveled 31 hours to get to Anchorage for the show.
Like all good comedians, Tole's comedic craftsmanship twists everyday events into humorous observations through well timed twists. He is a very good storyteller with many highlighting his flaws through self-deprecating jokes.
Tole opened with a request for a round of applause for his warm-up acts and transitioned smoothly into "keep it going… I’m wearing my wife's Fitbit and I need to get my steps in."
Later, he noticed a man in the audience who was receiving a massage. Pointing him out provided the perfect opportunity to equate this massage act to white privilege and share his privilege as illustrated by falling asleep in an Anchorage bar the night before and not getting arrested.
These traditional comic chops were intermixed with Matrix-inspired observations. Throughout the set, like a comic shaman, Tole periodically espoused esoteric reflections suggesting life is simply a simulation and we were all destined to arrive at Koot's together.
No, this was neither an example of your drunk uncle's thesis on the state of society, nor a psychotic break. Rather, this direction in the performance was revealing of the man himself as Tole had transformed radically over the past decade. Historically, he was known as an anti-PC provocateur pushing people's buttons and provoking through intentional anti-PC offensive language.
Like a comic phoenix, he transformed and rose anew. What led to this personal/professional renovation? Tole took a Carlos Castanada-like journey, experimenting with psychedelic drugs paired with meditation, which eventually led to a more positive brand of comedy. Imagine taking a hit of acid and transforming from Howard Stern to a rougher version of Jim Gaffigan who uses profanity in his set.
In a December 23, 2015 VICE interview, Tole revealed that his shift to positivity was a result of faith, philosophy, and hallucinogenic experiences. On the Honest Ignorance podcast, Tole discussed his life as a hippie spiritual Catholic. He discusses daily meditation as well as completing daily Chakras. This trio of mindfulness, meditation, and medication had facilitated the creation of a new man.
A visit to http://www.johntole.com reveals an entertainment website seemingly unrelated to the comedian. Domain name payments expire but high-tech methods exist to reveal one’s Internet past. From the April 19, 2017 Internet Archive Wayback Machine website snapshot of the site, we gain insight and glimpse into his transformation
"I hope this human experience finds you in… a joyful setting. After several encounters with the paranormal, dark energy, an amateur exorcism and touches from beyond the veil, psychedelic journey's and the soberest pull from Christ Himself, my sole focus is to bring the ideas of non judgment, inclusion, unyielding truth, forgiveness and surround that with absurd life insights and stories of the most favorite friends and people I have encountered on my 21 years on the road as a comic and ignorant metal head."
Tole kept the crowd on their toes mixing in his surreal mysticism with twists on everyday life as well as a sprinkle of a few conspiracy theories. Did you know we were all duped into wearing masks so the government could improve facial recognition and surveillance?
At a time where angst and anxiety is so high, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, comedians play a medicinal role in mental health. For the crowd that came out to Koot's on Saturday evening, they all went home with a holiday gift of laugher as well as some additional warmth to combat the frigid weather.