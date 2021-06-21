America is slowly opening up but travel isn’t easy. Husband Dave and I flew across the US to hug our kids, whom we hadn’t seen, except on Zoom, in 18 months. Airport security is at its grumpiest, which permeates throughout airport eateries and onto planes. Rental cars are few. I saw a young couple spread out on a beach towel at Reagan Airport. They were drinking and munching while watching a movie on their iPad, as they waited for a car to appear. Roads are congested as no one wants to take public transit. Exiting freeways for a snack and a potty break was also hit/miss. Most museums require ticketing which sell-out all too quickly; we missed shows we really wanted to see. What should art enthusiasts do? Take in outdoor art. Unlike paintings, drawings and photographs, sculpture (what onlookers back into at indoor museums)—doesn’t require virus compliance. Here are two venues we discovered while traveling. There’s no competition with flatwork, and you can touch the art, rain or shine.
Storm King Art Sculpture Center
Situated in Mountainville, New York, two hours by train north of Grand Central station, are over two thousand acres of an outdoor sculpture park. It was started by philanthropist Ralph Ogden, who opened his 180-acre estate to the public in 1960, showcasing thirteen David Smith pieces. Visitors can drive in or be picked up at the train station before hiking the verdant grounds with the backdrop of rolling Hudson Highlands, which so enticed Nineteenth Century Hudson River School painters, like my great-grandmother. A look-out tower allows visitors to elevate and view the park. A Norman-esque chateau (temporarily Covid closed) displays smaller pieces.
Alexander Calder’s (1898-1976) ‘The Arch, 1975’ is the centerpiece as its 50-feet of abstracted black steel resembles a bird in flight or perhaps a visitor observing the natural surroundings. According to the ‘Storm King Art Center Sculpture Guide’, “Its dramatic composition melds the biomorphic and architectonic aspects that characterize Calder’s work and creates an impressive, multi-layered image (39).”
Iconic to the park is Abstract-Expressionist David Smith’s (1906-1965) ‘XI Books III Apples, 1959’ rendered in stainless steel complete with visible sanding scratches that are his trademark. TheGuide says, “The acquisition of Smith’s work was instrumental in shifting Storm King’s primary mission, leading Ogden to focus his collecting efforts specifically on outdoor sculpture (177).”
Alexander Lieberman’s (1912-1999) ‘Iliad, 1974-76’ is 36-feet of sliced red steel tubes, atop green grass, thus becoming a complementary color pairing between the natural and artificial. Note the maintenance man gingerly cutting the lawn around this piece. A crew continually cuts and shapes the premises. According to the Guide, “Iliad, with its dramatically cantilevered elements, forms a dynamic architectural space through which to walk (109).”
Ursula Von Rydingsvard’s (b.1942) ‘Luba, 2009-10’ is made of thick cedar beams, cast bronze and smeared graphite. The Guide reads, “Von Rydingsvard stacks, glues and cuts into these beams freehand with a circular saw—an intuitive process that the artist has likened to the freedom and creativity that many artists associate with the process of drawing (157).” This 17-foot piece resembles a man-made tree that spars for attention with the real foliage.
Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park
David and I have children strewn across America which found us in Grand Rapids, Michigan at a 132-acre horticulture/sculpture complex, opened in 1995. Frederik Meijer (1919--2011) who owned supermarkets donated 70 acres of wetlands that grew to include a 15,000 square foot glass Conservatory of tropical and desert plants, a Japanese Garden with a working tea-house, and Nature trails. A trolley takes tourists around the sculpture. There is a cafeteria and a gift shop, a must for me, as it indicates aesthetic institutions want guests to pause and contemplate the opulence and support the museum by buying catalogs and souvenirs, making the experience linger as an ongoing reminiscence. Visitors who travel to see art worldwide will recognize similar works, they have encountered elsewhere. One of the enjoyments of sculpture is thinking about the different backdrops they appear in, thus changing how works are viewed. According to the ‘America’s Garden of Art’ catalog, this park is, “The marriage of horticulture and sculpture, nature and the arts (13).”
Marino Marini’s (1901-1980) ‘Horse and Rider, 1952-53’ resides outside the main building overlooking a small waterway. It’s a good example of 3-D bronze Modernism, with perhaps some angst too, as Europe was coming out of World War II, when he made this 96.5-cm. piece. Maybe horse and rider are attracted to water, as a similar Marini work sits outside Peggy Guggenheim’s palazzo on Venice’s Grand Canal.
Tom Otterness’ (b.1952) ‘Mad Mom, 2001’ overlooks the interactive children’s garden. Her 119-in. gruff but lovable persona softens the cold bronze, as she schools frustrated parents to take a deep breath, when their kids are experiencing sensory overload.
Roxy Paine’s (b.1966) ‘Neuron, 2010’of stainless steel also resembles roots of a tree. This 492-in. work has embedded themes taken from Nature, reminding visitors of the Earth’s abrupt changes and inconveniences. As we emerge from a year of Covid and return to thinking about Climate Change, this piece demonstrates Nature’s retaliation: fire, droughts and floods, causing trees and people to become uprooted.
Jim Dine’s (b.1935), ‘Large Parrot Screams Color, 2010’ sits atop a heart. Dine is a colorist and paints mundane objects like wrenches and hammers. Onlookers become startled as they mentally compare this 144-in. bronze bird to a genuine parrot. Nature needs to be appreciated and saved, or the only birds around will be artificial ones. The heart-perch leaves onlookers with a positive reminder--saving the planet is possible!
As we open up the world, put these two venues on your aesthetic sleuthing list. In the meantime seek outdoor art, with its color and textures, in your hometown. Think about where it resides, and what it does to the landscape.
Mini Sleuth: Storm King Art Center Sculpture Guide and America’s Garden of Art Catalog are available on Amazon.
Jean Bundy is an art critic living in Anchorage, and serves on the board of AICA-International.
