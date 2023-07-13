They lined up on July 11 with keepsakes and family treasures, all replete with memories, carried in shopping bags and cardboard boxes, in small and big suitcases, laundry baskets, and sometimes pulled in little red wagons. A few hauled in large ornate chests, others carried artwork in their arms.

Through the day almost 2,500 people shared stories behind their collectibles with professional appraisers for the Antiques Roadshow, the Emmy award-nominated Public Broadcasting System television series.



