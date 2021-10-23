After leading the way in virtual productions throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, all Perseverance Theatre’s productions for the 2021-22 season are scheduled to be live and in-person with the exception of the rebroadcast of A Tlingit Christmas Carol by Vera Starbard. Of course, we will be following all national and local health and safety guidelines. We also included an extra special sneak peek at the first show of the 2022/23 Season, Where the Summit Meets the Stars by Frank Henry Kaash Katasse.
The Juneau season kicks off Oct. 29 with Voyager One by Jared Michael Delaney, a ‘journey through space, time and rock and roll’ that runs through Nov. 14 before moving to Anchorage for a Dec. 3-12 run.
That’s followed by ‘A Tlingit Christmas Carol’ by longtime Perseverance writer Vera Starbard, streaming on demand Dec. 20-26.
‘The Brothers Paranormal’ by Prince Gomolvilas, a story of ‘love, humor and horror’ runs Feb. 18-March 6, 2022 in Juneau and March 25 to April 3 in Anchorage.
The season wraps up April 22-May 8 with a Juneau-only production of ‘Fun Home’, a five-time Tony Award-winning musical with music by Jeanine Tesori and lyrics by Lisa Kron, based on a memoir by Allison Bechdel.
For ticket information, log on to ptalaska.org