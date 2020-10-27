1.
“Deep in my own ambivalence,” Sherry Simpson once wrote, “I recognize…a deliberate turning away from the way life and death proceed.”
While it’s hardly the first time I’ve recognized myself in her writing, her reflection, from the anthologized and still-stunning 1996 essay, “Killing Wolves,” hits entirely too close to home this week as I struggle to face, absorb, and process Sherry’s own recent death. And telling by my past week’s social media feeds, emails, text messages, phone and zoom calls, I’m hardly alone. Many who knew and loved her sit collectively shocked, struggling to grasp that a treasured mentor and friend – and a writer widely regarded as one of Alaska’s best – has too suddenly left this world.
Seth Kantner, in a 2006 piece for Salon.com about Alaskan writers, paid Sherry high praise, referring to her as “the epitome of our frontier's literary voice come of age.” “Her writing,” he said, “is like Alaska, clean and real; the beauty of it can make your breath catch.”
He was right. Over the past week, readers and friends and former students and colleagues have referenced or quoted liberally from her work, revealing a community of readers that she equal parts astonished and nurtured into quiet awe in her particular and unparalleled description of encounters with both Alaska’s wilds and her own human vulnerabilities.
Kantner’s observations remind me, too, that there are other, infinitely more qualified individuals who can testify with authority to the considerable and enduring impact of Sherry’s writing in the far north. Her influence spans wide, across many disciplines and life paths.
In my own limited way, I can best testify to Sherry’s impact on my life as one of her former graduate students. As apprenticeships and learning opportunities go, I struck gold without initially realizing it. I confess I didn’t know enough about Sherry’s writing or ninja skills as an editor and professor ahead of arriving in Anchorage in August 2003. I drove to Alaska wanting mostly to escape my east coast origins and to live proximal to wilderness while also striving to somehow become a writer. In many ways, I was just another reckless kid blowing north from the Lower 48 into Alaska, as per Dylan, “a rolling stone, with no direction home.” I didn’t come seeking gold, but found it anyway, in spite of myself.
But while you can read her essays and know you’re in good hands in her writing, how did Sherry stack up as a guide, a mentor in the craft?
To sufficiently and succinctly answer that, I’m reminded of something she told me a few years after I had graduated from the MFA program. At that time, I found myself at a critical life impasse and emailed friends asking if anyone could suggest a good Anchorage-based therapist. Sherry responded, recommending a former therapist, describing her as “a true genius at her work, and a no-bullshit fairy godmother.”
To recall this today, she could have just as easily been describing her influence on me as a professor and advisor in my studies and in my life.
I expect Sherry would die of embarrassment before agreeing with me, of course. And despite her nonfiction prowess, she would never have viewed herself in those terms. No way.
2.
In an essay reflecting on his time in one of Annie Dillard’s writing workshops many years ago, Alexander Chee, writes, “By the time I was done studying with Annie, I wanted to be her.”
I think, while some distant part of me wishes I could say the same about Sherry, I would be lying if I tried to convince you this was the case.
I never wanted to be Sherry. Rather, nothing could have proven further from the realm of possibility if I had.
From nearly the moment I rolled into Anchorage from Philadelphia and located her nonfiction workshop in the university’s labyrinthine maze, Sherry in equal parts intimidated and mystified me. She struck me, for starters, as too generous and kind to be a writer. In workshops or classes I had taken in the Lower 48, instructors or the editors to whom I submitted work excelled at savagely and aggressively crippling or temporarily stunning my narrators into mortified silence. Sherry, meanwhile – no matter the quality of the writing her students offered or brought to class – modeled a professional attention and nonjudgmental regard for writers’ efforts, entirely absent the heaping side order of character assassination I expected.
And while her approach to the work proved surprising and then welcome, other factors still felt too risky and made her suspect. Sherry wrote and told us stories about random encounters with bears during her solitary visits to remote cabins. For my part, I arrived in Alaska preferring to never see – much less encounter – a bear, even from a great distance. I also sat stunned in class one evening listening to Sherry and a classmate laugh as they described an outing spent shooting pistols at the local firing range. In my early thirties, I couldn’t help feeling embarrassed that I had never in my life fired a gun. And yet, I was also heartened, relieved to know my writing guru sounded marginally comfortable handling a gun. My plan of survival in the inevitable zombie apocalypse remains the same today as it was then: The herd would need to either feed me to the zombies immediately in order to save themselves, or protect me in a bartered exchange for skillet, bartending, and/or baking duties. Sherry’s essays and classroom banter detailed at length her bear, wolf, raven, and moose encounters. While I’m sure she would argue and insist otherwise, it’s always seemed obvious to me, a clueless and anxious lost soul from Philly, that this woman palling around with wolf hunters would be one of the heroic survivors of Alaska’s someday version of The Walking Dead, slashing, shooting, and punching the herd to sure safety as I whimpered and winced somewhere behind her.
How I have somehow outlived her strikes me as thoroughly improbable and, yes, impossibly cruel on behalf of the cosmos. You needed her to stick around, Universe. Mother Earth had a reliable witness and exceptional spokesperson in her. Her untimely death serves as a devastating and irreplaceable loss for our species.
3.
In all of my admittedly dim and blurred memories of my MFA pursuit, I keep remembering the table.
On more than one occasion, Sherry blew through the door into workshop a minute or two late or right on the nose, casting an open bag of assorted chocolates across the table where we all crowded and sat. It’s strange now to have little to no memory of Sherry’s specific insights or critiques about my writing or the nonfiction craft, but to so vividly remember the spray of Dove chocolates rolling across that long, white table in front of me. I’ve thought more about that table over the past week since her death than I have about any single piece of writing I wrote or read in those classes. The table served as a giant hearth, the communal center around which we all gathered. From our seats around its length, we set our hearts ablaze and dug in under the university’s god-awful fluorescent lights to spend our evenings reading aloud to each other, discussing the mechanics of prose, unpacking some of our dearest memories and darkest secrets, and sorting out together how to relive these effectively and believably on paper. Between discussions, our fearless leader continually minded, stoked, and attended to the flames. Some nights, we got lucky and we detoured from academics for a bit and Sherry would recommend top-notch TV shows, good brands of gin, and the best travel destinations ever.
That table wasn’t a literal hearth. Or was it? If I told you that at the end of every evening we tossed all our drafts and handouts into the middle of the table and then set them ablaze, and danced around the room sipping cheap beer and gin and tonics under the gaudy bright lights, would you believe me? You should. We were nonfiction writers, after all. I’m not saying that what happened was true. But anything seemed possible then, too. Anyway, my memory of that period is not reliable. It’s fading by the day. I wouldn’t try to convince you it really happened. But I wouldn’t tell you that it didn’t happen either.
And if it did happen – the flaming table, the dancing – it’s because the one who brought the chocolate also brought the matches. The rest of us brought the kindling.
Oh, how we all glowed in those flames.
And – I’m not lying – those fires have never stopped burning, and they never will.