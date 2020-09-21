Fifteen community arts organizations and counting have joined together to shine a light on the arts community that has been dark since March of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Six months later, with no end in sight and still unable to bring large groups of people together, these 15 arts groups have created an event scheduled for October 3rd called ARTWORKS Anchorage, a day of awareness, celebration and artistic engagement to emphasize the importance of the arts in our community
On ARTWORKS Anchorage day, the community is encouraged to share how important art is to a happy and healthy society. From 10am-7:30pm arts organizations, artists, and the community across Anchorage are encouraged to take part in art and share why the arts are important using the hashtag #artworksanchorage.
WHY ARTWORKS?
Because ARTWORKS for the community.
Because ARTWORKS for the economy.
Because ARTWORKS for education.
Because ARTWORKS for all.
Arts organizations will participate on social media sharing videos explaining why the arts are important to Anchorage, why their organizational missions matter, and why their art is an important part of the community.
Artists will participate by sharing their work, playing a song on their porch, painting a picture in their studio, or dancing in their driveway. Artists will be posting on their social media throughout the day using the #artworksanchorage hashtag.
Community members are encouraged to find their art. Because most people don’t consider themselves artists but partake in any number of artistic hobbies like taking photographs, cooking in their kitchens, or quilting, we want the community to share their artistic creations to social media as well. People can also post messages of support and appreciation for their favorite local artists or arts organizations in Anchorage.
ARTWORKS Anchorage will culminate with a special Curtain Call at 7:30pm. The community will be asked to join in a round of applause for the arts in Anchorage to acknowledge the theatres, concert halls and other performance spaces that will be remaining dark for the weeks and months to come.
More information and a flyer for the event can be found on the Facebook event page here
The goals of the 15 planning organizations are to generate support for the arts by increasing visibility of the arts and artists who are unable to share their art right now and to advocate for the arts through broad community engagement in the arts.
“Arts organizations across Anchorage were among the first to close their doors and will be the last to open their doors again,” says Jason Hodges, Executive Director of the Anchorage Concert Association. “Without the ability to bring audiences together, arts organizations across the community are unable to generate the revenue necessary to ensure their futures. The arts need the support of the community now to ensure they will be part of our community when we can safely gather together again.”
Why is advocating for the arts important?
The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reports that arts and cultural production accounts for $1,369,618,304 and 2.6% of the Alaska economy, contributing 11,847 jobs.
The average patron spends $31.47 on food, shopping, and incidentals each time they attend a performance. This generates $9.2 million in economic activity each year for local businesses.
The arts give a space for people of all backgrounds, ethnicities, ages and abilities to be included.
Students with access to the arts in high school were three times more likely than students who lacked those experiences to earn a bachelor's
Young people who participate regularly in the arts are four times more likely to be recognized for academic achievement, to participate in a math and science fair or to win an award for writing an essay or poem than children who do not participate.
Current participating organizations for ARTWORKS day
Alaska Center for the Performing Arts
Alaska Dance Theatre
Alaska Independent Musicians Initiative
Alaska Junior Theater
Alaska Native Heritage Center
Anchorage Community Theatre
Anchorage Concert Association
Anchorage Concert Chorus
Anchorage Opera
Anchorage Symphony Orchestra
Anchorage Theatre of Youth
Anchorage Youth Symphony
Cyrano's Theatre Company
Momentum Dance Collective
Perseverance Theatre
TBA Theatre, Inc.