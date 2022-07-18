Purchase Access

In late February, a new mural project was introduced to the public in an online meeting over Zoom. There were seventeen people present at the meeting, including the artists and coordinators, who were looking for feedback to advise artistic decisions. The project is being organized by members of the Anchorage Museum, the Alaska Mural Project, Alaska Pacific University (APU), and the Anchorage Downtown Partnership (ADP).

The public art piece will be located Downtown on 645 G Street, replacing the mural that has occupied the side of an office building since 1997. The original mural, "Anchorage History," was painted by Bob Patterson, depicting a timeline of events and changes through Alaska's history. While the original mural accurately depicts events throughout Anchorage's history, it fails to include the perspectives of Indigenous Peoples; this is where the new mural will serve the community.



