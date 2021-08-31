Since the beginning of time – and even before the clock was invented – every workforce in every civilization and empire was exactly the same: 10% of the people were doing 90% of the work and 90% of the people were doing the remaining 10%. Then things changed dramatically. Credit, or curse, the computer, timeshare, telephone, texting and finally COVID-19 changed the world. Suddenly the 90% of the people in the office who were clock-watching had to actually perform. You could not just show up and fritter the day away. This is particularly true now when employees HAVE to finish their assigned functions even if they are at home.
At the same time, management has changed as well. A decade ago a good administrator was the one who coerced, wheedled, bribed, promised, threatened, drove his/her employees to finish a project on time and on budget. The worm as turned, as Shakespeare would have said. The days of riding herd on employees are gone. But now there is a new requirement: quality. Yes, you can work from the comfort of your home but what you produce has to be quality. This demand for quality means managers are now being judged with a new yardstick: accountability.
MANAGING FOR ACCOUNTABILITY is a book that is the fingerprint of this new age. While the title of the book implies management, the actual focus of the book is on improving the value of both the finished product as well as the ongoing task of managing. Having standards for workers – new and seasoned – is universal. But standards are simply the lowest level of performance. Businesses of all sizes will no longer survive by being average. Competition is ferocious and the only way to improve productivity is to improve worker performance.
Significantly, the overall theme of the book is the reality – ignored by too many managers – that the single most important asset in any company are the employees. Just as they can transform a mediocre company into a powerhouse, they can also rot the foundation of a thriving enterprise. MANAGING FOR ACCOUNTABILITY is an excellent guide to what a manager not only should do but how to do it with finesse. If you want quality performance from your employees you have to be a quality supervisor. If you do not know how to do that, MANAGING FOR ACCOUNTABILITY is for you.