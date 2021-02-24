KARLUK BONES By Robin Barefield
When it comes to Alaska literature, one of the untapped genres is the ‘murder in the wilderness.’ While there have been a plethora of books on murder in an Alaskan city – the most notorious at this time being anything to do with Robert Hansen – few fiction books have taken on wilderness murders. This is probably for two reasons, both legitimate. First, the law-and-order professionals do not have a time-honored investigative documents and witness leads to follow. When it comes to crimes in the wilderness – presently speaking – there may not even be a body. To this date, no one knows what happened to Ted Lambert, one of Alaska’s premier artists who vanished in 1960. Nonfiction books on crime in the wilderness are numerous but when it comes to fiction, the books are few.
Which makes KARLUK BONES by Robin Barefield such a pleasant read. In a selection of Alaskana fiction, KARLUK BONES is different. It starts with the sudden disappearance of two hunters, recently discharged from the United States Air Force, who disappear during a hunting trip to Kodiak. Forty years later, biologist Jane Marcus and some friends find a human skull near Karluk Lake in the Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge. The problem: a bullet hole in the skull.
Thereafter KARLUK BONES follows the what-really-happens-in-Alaska rather than a fictional detective novel. Marcus reports the case of clear murder to an Alaska State Trooper who doesn’t have time to investigate a 40-year old case. He is too busy with a current case, the murder of a floatplane pilot and there are – in city speak – a lot of suspects. Since the Trooper is up to his eyebrows in suspects and theories and the case of the clearly murdered hunter whose bones were found on the shore of Karluk Lake, he tells Marcus to do her own investigation. I mean, what could she possibly find in the middle of the wilderness 40 years after the fact? The answer, a local who killed the hunters, who still lives in Kodiak and suddenly knows his 40-year old double murder is about to become front page news. The killer is not happy and Marcus is on a collision……… uh, eh. No. You’ll have to read the book to get “the rest of the story.”
The author, Robin Barefield, is the perfect author for this book. She and her husband run a hunting lodge on a remote lake on Kodiak Island and when it comes to the wilderness in all its details, she is more than knowledgeable. She is a survivor of more than a few close calls, both in a bush plane and on the ground in brown bear country. When asked why she chose to write about wilderness murders, Barefield responded:
The murders don’t occur in a city or even a small town. They happen in the wilds of Kodiak Island. My books are for readers who want to read a mystery in a different setting. I don’t write about Wall Street or Malibu. I write about what I know.
KARLUK BONES It is unique, has an unusual setting even for Alaska literature, is an on-the-ground look at what can and does happen among the remote, scattered cabins, homesteads and homesites in the proverbial ‘middle of nowhere’ in Alaska. It is also an accurate look at what happens when the usual authorities ‘write off’ an incident because it is too old or too complicated to investigate. It is an is an A-Plus adventure.