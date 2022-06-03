Events beginning at 4pm
Summer Kick-Off with Spenard Jazz Fest at the Museum (625 C St)
Start your evening with the first concert on the museum lawn and move to Town Square Park for a second set with a different artist. Bring carry-out from your favorite local restaurant, and enjoy a musical evening in downtown Anchorage. Rain or shine; bring your own chair or blanket. Free.
Lake Hood Life fine art photography debut at Midnight Sun Café (245 W 5 Ave, Ste 106)
Fine art photography from Lake Hood Life depicts the quintessential Alaskan General Aviation lifestyle. Peruse beautiful aviation photographs during tonight's First Friday event!
Events beginning at 5pm
Vanessa Powell and Shiela Mahaney at ICGA (427 D St)
Center and North Galleries:
Lux Botanica | Vanessa Powell
My alternative process photography series, Lux Botanica, combines botanical material, expired photographic print paper, and a centuries old cameraless photography technique to create artwork that coaxes shifts in perception and invites new interpretations of my known world. Color, translucency, and light guide a refocusing of surface level vision to reveal an image that feels familiar and, at the same time, manifested entirely of dreams.
South Gallery:
Cubist Portraiture | Shiela Mahaney
Cubist Portraiture chronicles a painter’s rite of passage along my journey of stylistic exploration. One day, while dabbling with a cubist framework for painting composition, something clicked. I found myself under the spell of true inspiration! Suddenly, my family, friends, and even our dog Maximus, were all transforming in my mind’s eye, through a cubist filter.
I could not wait to express their images onto canvas using the most vibrant colors possible. There are 31 paintings in the collection, and the work flowed from my brushes as though Cubist Portraiture had been inside me all along waiting to be freed
D Street PRIDE Block Party (D St and 4th)
Stand Up Alaska and OutNorth are kicking off PRIDE in Anchorage with a block party in downtown Anchorage on D Street, between 4th & 5th Avenue featuring: Live Speakers, Face Painting, Clothing & Book Swap, LGBTQ Trivia, Free Rapid HIV Testing, Vendor and Partner Booths, Dance Music by DJ Big Gay Mike, Karaoke Afterparty at Out North.
Book Signing with Denise Saigh as Sara’s Gift Cache (408 W 4th Ave)
Come meet local author and retired UAA/APU professor Denise Saigh. She will be here at Sara's to sign her books and talk about her amazing adventures!
First Friday at the Hotel Captain Cook (939 W 5th Ave)
Join us for a stroll through the Hotel Captain Cook for June’s First Friday! Featuring artists like Bloom by Kali, Amy Malouf, Tomilyn Clark, Fransisco Morales, Ashley Flores, and Cory Lescher. You’ll find their artwork and jewelry all over the hotel, including Rosita’s, Stephan Fine Arts, and hanging in The Cubby. Swing by from 5pm-8pm and enjoy appetizers and refreshments while getting the chance to meet the artists in person!
First Friday at Dos Manos with Scott Clendaniel (1317 W Northern Lights Blvd #3)
This will be my first art show in the featured room at Dos Manos Gallery! I painted several new original oil paintings on canvas specifically for this art show -- be the first to see them! I will also be displaying many of my favorite paintings and canvas prints, stickers, greeting cards, and books. AND I will have my NEW Volume 2 of the Beer Art Coloring Book available. Bring a friend! See you there 5-8pm.
First Firkin Friday - Scott Clendaniel & Dan Miller at Midnight Sun Brewing (8111 Dimond Hook Dr)
Dan Miller & Scott Clendaniel are two of our favorite artists who have a long history with the brewery. Scott Clendaniel's gorgeous paintings have blessed The Loft walls for years, and he has some amazing works both old & new just waiting to be unveiled. Dan Miller is Midnight Sun's original graphic designer who's been painting & designing our beer labels since MSBC's genesis. Unfortunately, this will be Dan's last year living in The Last Frontier, so we thought it was only fair to have a farewell First Firkin Friday show in tandem with another Midnight Sun legend.
Events beginning at 6pm
Spenard Jazz Fest in the Galleries at the Museum (625 C Street)
Follow the music on First Friday as Spenard Jazz Fest plays in the galleries. Look at art, history and science while you listen to the variety of musicians playing live in galleries all over the museum’s four floors. Start your evening with the early concert on the Museum Lawn at 4:30 p.m. and move inside for more music after 6 p.m. Admission is free from 6-9 p.m. on First Fridays.
June First Friday Art Walk at Stephan Fine Arts (939 W 5th Ave)
4 artists will be participating with each artist creating a touchable tactile piece. Mediums include wax, iron, oil paint, and fused glass. Artists include Francisco Ramirez, Ashley Flores, Amy Malouf, and Tomilyn Clark. Live guitar music by Tony Gebhard.
Events beginning at 7pm
Under the Tree Music Scene at Hilltop (7015 Abbott Road)
Every Friday there will be a different, local band playing some epic beats for our music-lovin' crowd. Come check it out, grab a drink & some food at Finn's, and enjoy your time with friends by the fire!
Events beginning at 8pm
Leather Pride at The Raven Bar (708 E 4th Ave)
Show off your Pride and your Leather, First Friday Leather Night is all about PRIDE!
Forbidden Desires, Episode 147: Three Way Tango at Broken Blender (535 W 3rd Ave)
Sweet Cheeks Cabaret presents its second completely scripted, fantastically wonderful, burlesque play! Lose yourself in the drama of this telenovela. Every Friday and Saturday from June 1-18 at 8 p.m. at The Cheeky Room, under The Broken Blender. Open to ticketholders age 21 or older.
Events beginning at 9pm
Spenard Jazz Fest Featuring Lilac & SunDog at Van’s (1027 E 5th Ave)
SunDog is a psych-rock band based in Anchorage. With melodic precision and a rock-solid rhythm section, lead singer Abi Sparkman muses with an unmistakable emotion as she rips tonally tight guitar solos. Learn more about the band on their website and stream their music on all major platforms! Lilac is a four-piece rock band from Anchorage, combining influences from indie rock, shoegaze, and whatever else they fancy, to sculpt a soundscape of musical bloom. Tickets are available at SpenardJazzFest.com
Mad Myrna's Diva Variety Show (530 E 5th Ave)
Mad Myrna's Diva Variety Show every Friday and Saturday at 9pm!! Rated "The Best Drag Show in the U.S." by Conde Nast Traveler! For show table reservations visit madmyrnas.net.
--
The First Friday calendar is compiled from Facebook listings. To be included in the July calendar, be sure to post your event on Facebook.