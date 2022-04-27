As a journalist, I rarely feel like my subject can do a better job articulating their story than I can. However, after talking with the legendary wrestler Jim “Hacksaw” Duggan on Tuesday morning, it became clear that there are exceptions to my longstanding opinion. So, with that, here is the Arctic Comic Con headliner in his own words.
Shipe: When I think of Comic Con, I think of Marvel, DC, and anime. What is pro wrestling’s role in the conventions?
Hacksaw: At Comic Cons there is something for everybody. I know years ago, when they first asked me to do a comic con, I was like, “geez, I don’t know.” But I’ve learned to really enjoy Comic Con and Comic Con people. Nobody’s judging each other and it’s quite a community. I always tell folks that have never been to one come on and check it out.
Shipe: What is it about wrestling that makes it a global source of sports entertainment and fandom?
Hacksaw: A lot of folks don’t realize the popularity it has! I’ve wrestled in every state in the union. Every province in Canada, including the Northwest Territories. Plus, 30 different countries. Wrestling is really huge throughout South America, Asia, and Europe. It’s crazy because overseas people don’t know Tom Brady, but when they see me, they’ll scream “HOOOOOOOO!”
Shipe: That must be surreal! What initially got you into wrestling?
Hacksaw: Back then if you weren’t somebody’s kid or nephew, you didn’t get into business. So it was a huge gift that a total outsider that knew nothing about wrestling got brought into it. And it’s been a great business for me. I never had to go to rehab for booze or drugs. You know, I did a lot of both, so I can’t throw stones. But I just never got hooked. So it’s been a great business for me. You always hear about the train wrecks, but wrestling helped me raise a family.
Shipe: You were wrestling back in the 80s and 90s, which a lot of people consider to be the good old days of the sport. What was it like back then?
Hacksaw: It wasn’t a job. It was a lifestyle. I mean, people tried to compare us to sports teams, especially guys in my generation. In reality, we were more like a rock and roll band. You know, every night we’re flying to a different city or different country. There was a lot of drugs, a lot of booze, and a lot of women (laughs). Nowadays, the kids are much more professional and they’re more athletic. But I think our generation of guys, we were much more creative. You know, Hacksaw is part of me. Some writer didn’t give me that character.
Shipe: Looking back at your career, what was your proudest moment?
Hacksaw: I grew up in a small little town called Glens Falls in upstate New York. I had three older sisters and my dad would always bring us down to New York City to Madison Square Garden to see the circus as kids. So you can only imagine what is was like as an adult to have my dad with me when we pulled up to the Garden and saw “Hacksaw Jim Duggan versus Andre the Giant” on the sign. It was a double whammy to be with Andre and be at Madison Square Garden. No matter what profession you’re in, you sell out the Garden, you know, you sell out the Garden. We had 22,000 folks, and it was a rough night with Andre that’s for sure! I tell folks that I could have killed Andre the Giant...he might have choked on my bones after swallowing me whole.
Shipe: Speaking of maiming people, I read that there is a somewhat crazy origin story about the 2x4’ you always carried around…
Hacksaw: Well, you know, back in the day, it was a much different business. If you thought it was fake, you could sign a waiver and you could come up in the ring with one of us to find out if it’s fake or not. You had to fight every local tough guy wherever you were. So we were out in West Texas, and I was a bad guy, so just walking back and forth from the ring was dangerous because people hated your guts. People would spit on you and punch and kick you. So I’m sitting back in the dressing room and covered in blood and bruises, rethinking my career choice. My mentor comes in, and he says, “if you carry something to the ring, you can keep yourself safe.” I looked down on like, well, here’s a piece of wood, and I came out swinging away with that 2x4’ and it was like parting the Red Sea. Those people scattered, and I got to the ring without getting punched or kicked. So, I just never put it down.
Shipe: Is there anything you’d like to say to your fans?
Hacksaw: Last week I was in Ohio and I was signing autographs. When I looked up, I saw this real tough-looking guy in line eyeballing me. When he finally got up to me, he grabbed my hand and shook it real hard. He looked me in the eyes and said,”Hacksaw, me and my dad used to watch you together.” His eyes got watery as he told me about their ritual. It’s humbling to have folks come up and share their stories. A lot of times, people have pictures of their mom or dad with them because wrestling was such a big part of people’s lives back then. It’s nice to be able to tell them thanks and to take some pictures. Of course, they usually ask some questions because a lot of folks have a lot of questions about wrestling, that’s for sure!
Arctic Comic Con takes place on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1 at the Dena’ina Civic and Convention Center (600 W 7th Ave). Tickets are available at arcticcomiccon.com.