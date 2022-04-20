By Joe Slowinski
The popularity of Marvel and DC characters has led to an explosion of movie and television releases over the past decade. This, in turn, has fueled comic book and graphic novel sales.
Publishers Weekly reports that comic book and graphic novel sales topped $1.28 billion in North America in 2020 and $1.21 billion in 2019. And although numbers are not yet in for 2021, Comichron reports sales to comic book stores increased 36% over 2020 and 14% over pre-pandemic sales in 2019.
Events and conventions that celebrate comic book characters have grown to impact host community economies. For example, in 2019, Comiket, in Tokyo, recorded over 730,000 attendees over the four-day event. In 2018, CNBC reported New York Comic Con contributed more than $100 million to the NYC economy. That year, 250,000 tickets were sold for the October event.
Sadly, Comic Cons took a hit over the past two years as social distancing, vaccinations, and mask mandates required canceling or postponing in-person conventions. However, with COVID-19 cases diminishing and masking mandates being lifted, adjacent events such as cosplay conventions and comic cons are returning. Comic-Con International is slated to take over the San Diego Convention Center on July 21 – 24.
After a 2-year pandemic inflicted hiatus, Anchorage will see the 3rd annual Arctic Comic Con Alaska (ACCA) at the Dena’ina Center, on April 30 and May 1.
Arctic Comic Con was launched in April 2018 by now promoter Brad Erickson and his then KFAT Morning Chaos DJ colleague Mike Lajoie.
”We always talked about doing something like that up here. We knew it would be so unique because of being in Alaska. So, eventually, we put it together,” said Erickson. “Our event is so many things including art, pop culture, celebrities that you get to meet and interact with. There really is something for everyone at our event.”
Regional Comic Cons such as the ACCA can help local aspiring graphic novel and comic book illustrators and authors gain much need exposure.
”I think it helps a lot. It gives them the kind of exposure to new customers and fans and also gets them face to face with each other as well,” said Erickson. “There is a lot of talent in Alaska that people just don’t know about.”
The 2018 and 2019 Arctic Comic Con Alaska drew several thousand attendees, and organizers expect the same number this year. But with COVID-19 restrictions lifting, attendance may exceed everyone’s expectations.
”Gaming tournaments are fun, and people love our Cosplay Costume contest! And the Q&A with the celebrities on our main stage is always fun and entertaining. Plus, we bring up some great comic book artists. So there is a lot of art and drawings that people can buy and some of them one of kind,” explained Erickson.
Of course, it wouldn’t be Comic Con without the amazing cosplayers.
”It is a huge part of the atmosphere of our event. It’s so important that we bring up professional cosplayers up from the lower 48,” said Erickson.
Access to celebrities with links to roles in films or shows derived from comic books or graphic novels also contributes to the unique environment of a Comic Con.
This year’s celebrity special guests include Bai Ling (The Crow, Wild Wild West, Star Wars III: Revenge of the Sith), Michael Biehn (Terminator, Aliens), Tom Arnold (True Lies, Rosanne), Jennifer Blanc-Biehn (actress), Wallis Day (Batwoman, Krypton), Keith Coogan (Adventures in Babysitting, Toy Soldiers), Jum Duggan (professional wrestler legend), and Kevin Nash (professional wrestler and actor).
Live music will also be a feature of ACCA as September Mourning, who reached #20 on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums, will perform on Saturday night.
For more information, visit the ACCA convention website at https://www.arcticcomiccon.com/