Community members can visit the Anchorage Museum for free all day Saturday, Feb. 5, while learning about local Black-owned businesses during the Alaska Black Business Expo happening in the museum atrium 1 to 3 p.m. Sponsored by the Alaska Black Chamber of Commerce, the museum’s first free admission day of the year also gives museum-goers the chance to see the exhibition Black Lives in Alaska: Journey, Justice, Joy before it closes Sunday, Feb. 14.
Local community leader Jasmin Smith started the Alaska Black Business Expo seven years ago to celebrate the accomplishments of past and current black inventors and business owners. Presented this year by The Business Boutique, Anchorage Museum, Alaska Black Business Directory, and Alaska Black Chamber of Commerce, the expo aims to amplify the voices of black business owners and organization founders.
Smith credits her inspiration for the expo to community leaders and mentors like Ed Wesley and Kaleem Nurriden, who founded and ran the African American Business Council in the 1990s, paving the way for future organizations and events dedicated to continuing their cultural work in Alaska.
The expo features vendors, kids activities, and breakout sessions for those who’d like to learn about growing their own business. All are encouraged to connect with community resources and information to support the development and growth of more black-owned businesses in Alaska.
The Alaska Black Business Expo is presented as part of the exhibition Black Lives in Alaska: Journey, Justice, Joy, a community collaboration honoring the richness and resilience of Alaska’s Black communities.