Four more big-name acts have joined the Alaska State Fair’s 2022 AT&T Concert Series: American Idol champion Chayce Beckham, singer/ventriloquist Darci Lynne, the feel-good reggae vibes of Shaggy and Common Kings, and the Grammy® Award-winning Lauren Daigle. Concerts take place rain or shine at the ConocoPhillips Borealis Theatre on the fairgrounds in Palmer. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 13, at 10 a.m.
Thursday, August 25: Chayce Beckham. Chayce Beckham is one of the most buzzed about newcomers in country music today, after taking top honors on Season 19 of American Idol. Beckham, whose vocals Katy Perry described as “the heart of America,” become the first-ever show winner to claim the title with an original song – kickstarting his journey to fulfilling his lifelong dream of becoming a singer, songwriter and entertainer. After its May 2021 release, his debut song, “23,” quickly earned the top spot on both the iTunes country and all genre charts. His introduction to Country radio is “Can’t Do Without Me,” a supercharged duet with label-mate Lindsay Ell that is currently climbing the radio charts. Beckham also recently released his debut EP Doin' it Right.
Monday, August 29: Darci Lynne. Singer and ventriloquist Darci Lynne is the youngest contestant to ever win NBC’s America’s Got Talent, winning over fans with her sweetheart disposition and undeniable talent. Darci Lynne’s polished skill as a ventriloquist at such a young age is jaw dropping, but it’s her singing voice that leaves audiences breathless. In addition to her own national tours, Darci Lynne has also been seen on America’s Got Talent: Champions, Little Big Shots, Ellen, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and the Today Show. She has also performed at the Grand Ole Opry, opened for Fergie at Caesar’s Palace, and starred in her own NBC Christmas special.
Friday, September 2: Shaggy and Common Kings. As the only diamond-selling dancehall artist in music history, Shaggy has sold more than 40 million album units to date, in addition to landing eight singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and seven albums on the Billboard 200, including four in the Top 40. The pioneering reggae/dancehall icon, multi-award-winning songwriter and hitmaker has also received two Grammy® Awards and is among the top three streamed reggae artists of all time on Spotify. Joining Shaggy are Common Kings, the fun-loving, island-style band with hits such as “Wade in Your Water,” “24/7,” “Alcoholic,” “Fish in the Sea” and “No Other Love.”
Monday, September 5: Lauren Daigle. Lauren Daigle is a two-time Grammy® Award, seven-time Billboard Music Award and a four-time American Music Award winner. Her platinum debut album, How Can It Be, produced three #1 songs: “First,” “O’Lord” and “Trust in You.” Daigle’s sophomore release, Look Up Child, featured her four-time platinum smash “You Say,” the longest-running #1 song to appear on any weekly Billboard chart, as well as the platinum-selling single “Rescue,” and gold-certified singles “Still Rolling Stones” and “Look Up Child.” Daigle’s latest single, “Hold On To Me,” marks her fifth #1, extending her record of most #1 hits among women in the genre.
Beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 13, tickets for Chayce Beckham, Darci Lynne, Shaggy and Common Kings, and Lauren Daigle will be available for purchase on the Fair website, alaskastatefair.org.
These four shows join previously announced acts: Caamp, Chris Janson, Blue Öyster Cult, TobyMac, Rise Against, Brothers Osborne, and Barenaked Ladies. Tickets for these performances are currently on sale on the Fair website.
Concert-goers have the option to purchase concert-only tickets or tickets including Fair admission. The included admission is at a discounted price and good any day of the Fair. Concert tickets including Fair admission must be purchased by August 18. Details on ticket options and pricing are available on the Fair website. Convenience fees apply on all concert ticket purchases.
Visit the Fair website, alaskastatefair.org, for additional information on the confirmed concerts and upcoming concert announcements. For more information, contact Melissa Keefe, marketing and communications manager, at mk@alaskastatefair.org or 907-746-7166.